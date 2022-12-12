All Iron Moth Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature brand-new Paradox Pokémon that provide a new twist on familiar faces. In many cases, these Pokémon are much stronger than their original counterparts, which is certainly true for the Delibird-based Iron Bundle or the Misdreavus-based Flutter Mane. Iron Moth, the futuristic counterpart to Volcarona, shares some interesting changes itself, from different stats to a completely different typing. These changes can seem daunting at first, especially for players looking to take this thing down, but they actually introduce some new weaknesses to this otherwise-powerful foe. All weaknesses Iron Moth suffers from can be exploited, but you’ll want to exploit them fast to avoid getting taken down by it.

All Iron Moth Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Moth’s stats aren’t all that different from Volcarona’s, with almost all of its stats being a few points higher than usual. The exceptions are HP and Defense, which are slightly lower. Unlike Volcarona, Iron Moth is a Fire/Poison-type, negating the former’s weakness to Flying-types and somewhat lowering the effectiveness of Rock-type moves. However, this also makes Iron Moth weak to Psychic-type attacks and weaker to Ground-type attacks. On the other hand, Iron Moth’s typing also gives it even better resistance against Grass, Bug, and Fairy, and its wide pool of moves makes it a force to be reckoned with for most Pokémon regardless.

Your best bet to take out Iron Moth is to use a Pokémon with physical Ground-type moves, very high Special Defense or Speed, and good Attack. In other words, one of your best options to use against this foe will be Dugtrio. Dugtrio can almost always outspeed Iron Moth, especially if it has good IVs or natures, and its high attack will make one hit with the powerful Ground-type move Earthquake will easily send the Paradox Pokémon packing. The newly-introduced Clodsire might be a good choice as well, as its high HP and Special Defense should keep it safe from most of Iron Moth’s moves — even with its laughable Speed.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022