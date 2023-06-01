All Lynel Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Among the many enemies players can face in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, very few are sure to test your mastery of the game like the Lynels (they will also drop some amazing items as a plus). But where can you find Lynels in the game? Now, so that you can prove yourself as the true king of the jungle, here are all Lynel locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

All Red, Blue, and White-Maned Lynel Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Overall, we were able to find eight Red-Maned Lynels, fourteen Blue-Maned Lynels, and eight White-Maned Lynels while exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You will also be able to face an extra Red, Blue, White, and two extra Silver-Maned Lynels by entering the Floating Coliseum in the Depths.

Before we start, it’s vital that we point out that although we believe this article features the most likely default spawn spots for each of the bosses, the White Lynels will also start spanning in the places previously featuring Red and Blue ones as you progress through the game’s storyline.

It’s also important to point out that although you will be able to face two of them from the get-go in the Coliseum, Silver-Maned Lynels will only replace their Red, Blue, and White-Maned variants if you managed to defeat the latter a set number of times.

You can check out the exact location of all the Red. Blue, and White-Maned Lynels available outside of the Floating Coliseum in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below, as well as how to reach them.

All Red-Maned Lynel Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

We were able to find Red-Maned Lynels in eight select spots (outside of the Floating Coliseum). The first Red Lynel can be found by heading to an open field located west of the Illumeni Plateau, on the coordinates -3371, 0037, and 0089. You will be able to easily reach the area by heading north from Turakawak Shrine.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the first Red-Maned Lynel, you will be able to find the second by heading to the southeast portion of Hyrule Ridge. More specifically to an open area under the coordinates -1602, 0130, and 0015. You will be able to reach the area easily by heading south of Sinakawak Shrine.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

You will be able to find the third Red-Maned Lynel by heading to a cliffside facing Tanagar Canyon, under the coordinates -2118, 1489, and 0220. You will be able to easily reach the area by heading northwest from the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Thankfully to all looking to kill all Lynels in one fell swoop, the fourth Red-Maned Lynel can be found on the other side of Tanagar Canyon, more specifically in an area located between the second Dragon Tear and Tama Pond (coordinates -2746, 1827. and 0311).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The fifth and final Red-Maned Lynel can be found on the northmost part of the other half of the map, more specifically in an area amidst the trees located in North Akkala Valley. You will be able to spot the Lynel on the coordinates 3686, 2935, and 0029.

You will be able to easily reach the area by heading southeast from the Kamatukis Shrine.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now, that you know where to find all the Red-Maned Lynels on the surface, it’s time to head to the Depths in order to face the remaining ones. With that said, the first two Red-Maned Lynels located underground can be found in the Great Abandoned Central Mine area, with the first one being located under the coordinates -1438, -1288, and -0485, north of the Mu-ustust Lightroot.

PS: All Blue, Red, and White-Maned Lynels in the Dephts, with a sole exception, will be wearing armor. They will also be covered in Gloom.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The second Red-Maned Lynel can be found south of Stakjat Lightroot, under the coordinates 0251, -1158, and -0469.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

You will be able to find the final Red-Maned Lynel by heading to Korakut Lightroot, located in the Abandoned Kakariko Mine Area and placed below Wetland Stable. Once there, you will be able to spot the enemy under the coordinates 1077, -0248, and -0468.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

All Blue-Maned Lynel Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

We were able to find a total of thirteen Blue-Maned Lynels outside of the Floating Coliseum, many of which are fairly close to one another.

The First Blue-Maned Lynel can be found in an open snowfield located south of both the Tuyosipun Shrine and the Hebra West Summit. You will be able to meet the Blue-Maned Lynel by heading to the coordinates -4505, 2678, and 0228.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the first one, you will be able to find a second Blue-Maned Lynel on Stalry Plateau, under the coordinates -1491, -2700, and 0148. The area can be easily reached by heading southeast from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. For all who are gunning for the Lynel during the day, make sure to wear heat-resistant armor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the second Blue-Maned Lynel, you will be able to easily find the third one by heading further down from Stalry Plateau, as he can be found on Faron Grasslands. More specifically, you will be able to find the enemy in the shores of Nautelle Wetlands, under the coordinates -0620, -3827, and 0050.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The fourth Blue-Maned Lynel can be found on the Faron Grasslands, more specifically in Harlin Valley. You can easily reach the area by heading left of Highland Stable. Once there, the Lynel can be found under the coordinates 0120, -3400, and 0007.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The fifth Blue-Maned Lynel can be found on Lanaryu Heights, on a cliff facing Phalian Highlands and under the coordinated -2703, -1001, and 0219. You will be able to easily reach the area by activating the Mount Lanaryu Skyview Tower and then either gliding or falling with style there.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the fifth Lynel, you will be able to find the sixth Blue-Maned Lynel on Rabia Plan, which is located directly above Lanaryu Heights and left of Samasa Plain. You will be able to find the Lynel in the area easily by gliding from Rabia Plan towards the spot marked below (coordinates 2509, -0544, and 0113).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The seventh Blue-Maned Lynel can be found in the Lanaryu Wetlands, more specifically on one of the shores of Quatta’s Shelf. You will be able to find the Lynel by heading to the spot below, under the coordinates 2030, -0340, and 0009.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

All six remaining Blue-Maned Lynels can be found in the Depths, with the first one being located below the Ui-ihcoj Lightroot, under the coordinates 4247, 2722, and -0575.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The second Depths Blue-Maned Lynel is on an area located southeast of Gedihcayam Lightroot, under the coordinates 3159, 1701, and -0650 and on the spot marked below. If you wish to avoid the heat surrounding the Gedihcayam Lightroot, you will also be able to easily reach the enemy by heading southwest from the Akinatanis Lightroot.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The third Gloom-covered Blue-Maned Lynel can be found by first heading to Anonisik Lightroot, located in the upper right section of the map. Once there, just head south towards the coordinates 2593, 1180, and -0597 in order to face the enemy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

You will be able to find the next Blue-Maned Lynel in the Dephts by heading to the lower left section of the map, more specifically to Kimakarut Lightroot. Once there, you will be able to find the Lynel by climbing the Large root on your left and then continuing forward (around the coordinates -2779, -2241, and -0482).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

You will also be able to find an Armored Blue-Maned Lynel in the vicinity of Luhcoke Lightroot, which is located in the upper east portion of the map and below Ekochiu Shrine. Once at the Lightroot, you will be able to find it by heading southeast, toward the coordinates 1055, 1134, and -0474.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The final Blue-Maned Lynel we managed to find in the wild on Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the southmost portion of the Depths (left of the Abandoned Lurelin Mine), in the vicinity of the U-u-Ujoj Lightroot, and under the coordinates 1549, -3518, and -0512.

Like the fourth one, you can easily reach the Lynel by climbing a small rock wall located north of the Lightroot.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

All White-Maned Lynel Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

We were able to find a total of eight White-Maned Lynels on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, excluding the one in the Floating Coliseum.

The first one can be found on Ukuku Plains, under the coordinates 3891, 0986, and 0250. You will be able to easily find the enemy by heading north from Ihen-a Shrine.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The second White-Maned Lynel can be found on Gerudo Highlands, more specifically on Risoka Snowfield. Once there, you will be able to find the Lynel in an area under the coordinates -4427, 1018, and 0507, which can be easily reached by first Ascending from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower and then heading left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The third White-Maned Lynel can be found on Kamah Plateau, which is located in a suspended area on the extreme left of East Nacluda. Once in the area, you will be able to find the enemy under the coordinates 1494, -3035, and 0208.

Although it will be a tough path, you will be able to reach the area quickly by gliding east from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

We were able to find a total of five Wild White-Maned Lynels in the Depths (four armored ones and one regular one), with the first one being featured left of Kawakanis Lightroot, under the coordinates -1231, 0774, and -0551. The enemy will be located at the foot of a structure leading up (can be used by using Ascend).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the one above, you will also be able to find a White-Maned Lynel by heading north, more specifically to Muihcoro Lighroot. Once there, you will be able to spot the Lynel directly ahead of the Lighroot, by a spot featuring the Zonai devices (around the coordinates -1599, 2552, and -0683).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the one above, the third armored White-Maned Lynel can be found left of Sohse Lightroot, which is located below Dueling Peaks Stable and south form the Abandoned Kakariko Mine (coordinates 1716, -1937, and -0463).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

You will also be able to find a White-Maned Lynel on the extreme south of the Dephts, more specifically in an area located south of Kohsustu Lightroot and under the coordinates 0525, -2459, and -0499.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The final White-Maned Lynel, which is also the only non-armored one we have been able to spot in the Depths, will be located in the Hyrule Castle Chasm area, more specifically in a hidden arena located below the Camobatures Lightroot and under the coordinates 0235, 0795, and -0190.

But be advised, as in order to reach the Lynel, you will need to drop down from Camobatures Lightroot toward an area featuring a few Yellow Giant Worms. After dropping down there, you must head down through the right path leading down, before heading up toward a new path.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

How to Reach the Floating Coliseum

You will be able to find the Floating Coliseum in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by first heading to the Mu-ustust Lightroot (located close to the center of the map). Once there, you will be able to reach the area by climbing the cliff located northeast before continuing forward through the cliffside (coordinates -1126, -1665, and -0499).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED. The piece will be updated if more Lynels are found to be around in the game.

- This article was updated on June 1st, 2023