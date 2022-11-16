All Mystical Heirloom And Troll Locations in God of war Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, in order to get the game’s best defensive-focused armor, players need to find, awaken, and then put an end to 4 Stone Trolls across the Nine Realms, something which they can only do after getting their hand in a Mystical Heirloom. But here in each stature located? And more importantly, where can you find the item needed to awaken them? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where you can find the Mystical Heirloom as well as the location of all Troll Statues in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find the Mystical Heirloom: Mystical Heirloom Location in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok by heading to Midgard, more specifically to a small area located southwest of Tyr’s Temple, as you can see in the image below.

All Troll Statue Locations in God of War Ragnarok

The first Troll Statue can be found on Midgar, more specifically in The Derelict Outpost area. In order to face the boss you will have to defeat a few smaller enemies as well as a standard phantom so be ready.

The second Troll statue can be found in Alfheim, more specifically in an area located on the extreme left of The Frobideen Sands region and featuring a large number of corpses.

The third and fourth troll statues can be found by heading to Noatun’s Garden, on Vanaheim, and will be located in the area’s northmost part. You will have to face them at the same time, so be ready.

For the battle against the Two Trolls, we highly recommend that you complete the Garden for the Dead Favor. The reason for that lies in the fact that doing so will clear the area of poison, which can kill you in seconds. This is especially true for those playing on Give Me God of War.

With that said, for all the battles, we highly recommend that you make use of either the Lunda Armor set or the Dragon Scaled Armor.

How to Awaken the Troll Statues in God of War Ragnarok

You can awaken the Troll Statues in the game by simply equipping and then activating the Mystical Heirloom while close to them.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022