All New Abilities in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Image: Nintendo

Exploring new abilities is one of the main charms of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and even though the game builds upon the abilities set in stone from the 2011 release, there are still several new elements to explore and enjoy. In addition, there are a handful of new abilities to master during your time with this game rather than sticking exclusively to the original selection.

When you inhale enemies, you can occasionally adopt their abilities, hence the term ‘copy’ abilities, so your moves depend on which enemies you’re facing and which environment you’re in. But, if you want to discover the newest additions to Kirby’s copy abilities, read on to find out what they are and how they can help you.

What Are the New Abilities in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe?

Two new Copy Abilities have debuted onto Kirby’s roster for Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the Sand Copy Ability and the Festival Copy Ability, both with unique moves to help deter enemies and progress through the game. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Festival copy ability within the Kirby franchise since it originally debuted in Kirby Star Allies, but it’s making its first appearance in Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Related: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe: How to Play With Friends

Starting with the Sand copy ability, Kirby now has the ability to manipulate sand into several shapes, such as a fist or a sand castle, and also attacks by throwing sand at enemies in a wave-like motion to cause some damage. When this Copy Ability is active, it’ll be signified by Kirby adorning a spikey, sandy headdress.

As for the Festival Copy Ability, it essentially carries its powers across from Kirby Star Allies, resulting in a fiesta of dance whenever Kirby adorns a rainbow-feather headdress. When this ability is active, you can destroy any surrounding enemies through the power of dance, bringing some lighthearted fun to the potential battlefield.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023