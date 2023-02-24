Is There Online Play in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe?

Image: Nintendo

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe has just been released, giving fans a new spin on the classic Wii title. Widely considered to be one of the best Kirby games ever, this Switch port includes new content in the form of sub-games and never-before-seen modes. However, Return to Dream Land was widely known as a multiplayer title, and that hasn’t changed here. Was Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe able to include online play for fans looking to take full advantage of multiplayer fun?

Is it Possible to Play Online in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe?

The answer isn’t quite as concrete as it could be, but it will likely be disappointing for most players regardless. It is not possible to play through the game online with other players. In other words, practically every mode — from story content to sub-games — do not feature online multiplayer. Very few Kirby games have featured this sort of connectivity, but it’s still unfortunate to see such a group-intensive game lacking it.

Related: How to Attack Underwater Enemies in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

However, the game still features online connectivity in some form. Merry Magoland features new sub-games and some from previous Kirby titles, but it also grants access to fun facts from Magolor himself. These facts track the statistics of players around the world, covering their performance in sub-games as well as their achievements while exploring the main story.

Additionally, there is indeed one way to play with others online. The sub-game Samurai Kirby 100 is technically an “online multiplayer” mode. While it’s not real-time, it gathers reaction times from those who recently played and uses those times for opponents in the sub-game. This means that your performance will be reflected on other players, possibly allowing you to ruin their perfect match. It might not be the best online mode out there, but it’s more than what the original Return to Dream Land had!

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023