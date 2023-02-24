Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe: How to Play With Friends

Image: Nintendo

Exploring the various realms of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a fun adventure for any player to embark on, but as is the way with most Nintendo-published platformers, they’re equally as enjoyable with a few friends on your team as well. Luckily, the entirety of Return to Dream Land Deluxe can be enjoyed multiplayer rather than entirely solo.

It’s straightforward for friends to come together and join a game when needed, and you’re not tied down to completing the game with any amount of players once started. So if you want to find out how to join the fun, read on to find out the steps to follow.

How to Activate Multiplayer in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

When it comes to multiplayer mode, you’ll need to use one Joy-Con per player or multiple controllers connected to the console and ready to go. Once in a level, you can join the level alongside player one by pressing any button on your controller and taking on your role as your assigned character.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe supports up to 4 players, each taking on the role of a different colored Kirby to accompany the adventure or one of Kirby’s companions, either Waddle Dee, King Dedede, or Meta Knight.

Each player will have complete control of their character with the ability to attack enemies and collect items, rather than a game like Super Mario Odyssey, which limits the multiplayer elements and doesn’t give them the same controls as player one.

Dropping out of a level is just as easy as joining, too, since all you need to do is hold the Y button. So, whether you want to take on the adventure solo or complete a handful of levels alongside a whole cast of companions or fellow Kirby, you’ll have the flexibility to do so from the moment you jump into the game.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023