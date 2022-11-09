All Nidavellir Ore Locations in God of War Ragnarök: How to Craft Nidavellir’s Finest Armor

Are you wondering where all Nidavellir Ore Locations in God of War Ragnarök are and how to craft Nidavellir’s Finest Armor? Nidavellir’s Finest Armor is a very useful armor set for use at the beginning stages of the game as it influences how quickly the stun bars of enemies drain. All three pieces of the gear also look cool, and you can use it with the Transmog system later in the game. Here is where you can find all Nidavellir ore locations and craft Nidavellir’s Finest Armor in God of War Ragnarök.

All Nidavellir Ore Locations in God of War Ragnarök

Completing the Favor, In Service of Asgard, will take you to an area where you can loot Nidavellir ore. You will obtain Nidavellir ore in Svartalfheim after destroying Dwarven Mining Rigs. There are three total Dwarven Mining Rigs for you to destroy. This will be no easy feet, though, as all three of the Dwarven Mining Rigs are swarmed by enemies.

Modvintir’s Rig in Svartalfheim

Modvitnir’s Rig is located to the Southwest of the Bay of Bounty. You will need to defeat all enemies surrounding Modvintir’s Rig. After the area is clear, you can use your Blades of Chaos to cut into the rig. After that, you can use your Leviathan Axe to freeze the core. You will know when you loot the ore because Mimir will tell you it is pure Svartalfheim ore and that Brok and Sindri can probably make something out of it.

Althjof’s Rig in Svartalfheim

Althjof’s Rig is located to the West of the Bay of Bounty. You will need to defeat the enemies in the area and repeat the same process as Modvintir’s rig to obtain Nidavellir ore from Althjof’s Rig.

Radsvinn’s Rig in Svartalfheim

Radsvinn’s Rig is located to the East of the Bay of Bounty. You will need to defeat the enemies in the area and repeat the same process as Modvintir’s rig to obtain Nidavellir ore from Radsvinn’s Rig. Players have reported not receiving the Nidavellir Ore from this rig due to a bug. If this happens, you can find it in your Applecore Chest, where the game keeps important items you didn’t collect.

How to Craft Nidavellir’s Finest Armor

You can use your newly acquired Nidavellir ore to craft Nidavellir’s Finest Armor. You must visit Brok and Sindri’s smithing shop to do so. The following pieces of armor are part of the Nidavellir’s Finest Armor set:

Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards

Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart

Nidavellir’s Finest Waist Guard

God of War Ragnarök is now avaiable on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022