Are you wondering how to transmog gear in God of War Ragnarök? God of War Ragnarök has many awesome-looking Armor and weapons you can loot and craft. One of the most requested features from players is the Transmog system. The Transmog system allows you to keep one piece of Armor but use the appearance of another. This means you can keep a piece of Armor with a good perk or stat but make it look like something way more extraordinary. You can Transmog most of Kratos’s gear, so get creative and make him look as badass as possible!

How to Transmog Gear in God of War Ragnarök

Before you can transmog a piece of gear, you must raise it to its max level, level 9. You can level gear by visiting a Huldra Brothers workshop with the appropriate crafting materials and a bit of Hacksilver. You can locate a shop on your map by looking for a white anvil icon. Rarer equipment will require rarer crafting materials, so keep this in mind as you plan how to Transmog Kratos’s gear.

How to Transmog Gear

You have raised your gear to level 9, and now you want to deck out Kratos in the most excellent gear possible. Here is how you can do so:

Open your Armor tab You will see the Edit Appearance option (if you don’t see it, then your piece of gear isn’t maxed level) Press the Square button to enter the Transmog menu. Find the piece of gear you want to use for the Transmog process. This list will show you every piece of gear you have looted or crafted up to this point. Press the Square button to complete the process

That’s it! You don’t need to visit Sindri and Brok’s smithing shop or use a forge to Transmog. You can Transmog on the fly, which is a fantastic feature. If you come across a new piece of gear that looks better than your existing one, you can change it immediately.

How do I Reset my Gear?

If you don’t like the look of a recent Transmog, you can reset your Armor’s appearance to default. You can set a piece of gear back to default by navigating to the Edit Appearance menu and pressing the Triangle button to remove any Transmogs you don’t like.

God of War Ragnarök is now avaiable on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022