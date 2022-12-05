All Orthworm Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Orthworm, a steel-type Pokemon, is one of the titans in Scarlet and Violet. Orthworm can also be found in the wild in Paldea Region, so that you can add it to your Pokedex. Players may wonder what Orthworm’s weaknesses are to catch one successfully or defeat the strong titan during the Path of Legend’s main quest. This guide will provide you with Orthworm weaknesses and counters so you can succeed whenever you fight against this Pokemon. Also, keep reading if you are interested in finding the exact location of Orthworm so you can catch it.

Orthworm’s Weakness and Counters

Orthworm is a steel-type Pokemon, meaning a few Pokemon types are powerful against it. These types include:

Fire

Fighting

Ground

Using Pokemon that fit into these three categories will give you a significant advantage over Orthworm. Keep in mind that Orthworm likes to use an ability called “Earth Eater,” which will make it immune to all ground-type attacks. Even though it is weak against ground initially, it usually fixes that with Earth Eater ability. With that said, Fire and Fighting will be your best bet against Orthworm.

Orthworm Resists and Immunity

Orthworm has a whole list of types that falls under the “resists” category. You want to avoid using these attacks against it as you won’t see much damage at all. These include:

Normal

Grass

Ice

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Dragon

Steel Fairy

Also, Orthworm is entirely immune to poison, so don’t consider using that type as an option.

Orthworm Location

If you are looking to add Orthworm to your Pokedex, make sure you head to one of the locations listed below:

Asado Desert

East Province (Area Three)

South Paldean Sea

West Paldean Sea

East Paldean Sea

North Paldean Sea

Tagtree Thicket

As you can see, Orthworm can be found in various locations. Keep on the lookout, and you will surely catch one sooner rather than later. If you are interested in learning other Pokemon weaknesses, check out our guide for Klawf, Donphan, and Clodsire.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022