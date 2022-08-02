All PC Requirements for Gotham Knights Game – Minimum and Recommended Specs

If you’re a PC player ready to descend into Gotham once more, you may want to make sure that your PC is up to snuff before Gotham Knights makes its way onto the scene. With the cancellation of it’s Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, you may need to put a few extra dollars into your rig before you’re able to run this game the way that it is truly intended.

Let’s dive in and find out if your PC has what it takes to roam these streets, so you can deliver justice with your fists, weapons, and a smooth framerate. Here are the minimum and required specs for the PC version of Gotham Knights!

Gotham Knights PC Requirements – Minimum and Recommended Specs

If you’re ready to fight some crime with your friends on PC, you’ll need to make sure that you have a fairly beefy rig to handle everything that this game is going to throw your way. As you control any of the characters included, you’ll have a wide assortment of weapons to use, which all tend to have some fairly flashy effects, and you can expect those to be a bit taxing on your computer, especially if you are trying to run it higher than it is intended.

Minimum PC Requirements for Gotham Knights