All PC Requirements for Gotham Knights Game – Minimum and Recommended Specs

If you’re a PC player ready to descend into Gotham once more, you may want to make sure that your PC is up to snuff before Gotham Knights makes its way onto the scene. With the cancellation of it’s Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, you may need to put a few extra dollars into your rig before you’re able to run this game the way that it is truly intended.
Let’s dive in and find out if your PC has what it takes to roam these streets, so you can deliver justice with your fists, weapons, and a smooth framerate. Here are the minimum and required specs for the PC version of Gotham Knights!
Gotham Knights PC Requirements – Minimum and Recommended Specs
If you’re ready to fight some crime with your friends on PC, you’ll need to make sure that you have a fairly beefy rig to handle everything that this game is going to throw your way. As you control any of the characters included, you’ll have a wide assortment of weapons to use, which all tend to have some fairly flashy effects, and you can expect those to be a bit taxing on your computer, especially if you are trying to run it higher than it is intended.
Minimum PC Requirements for Gotham Knights
- Graphics Card
GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7850
- 2048Mb Dedicated Video RAM
- CPU
- Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- RAM
- 8 GB
- OS
- Windows 10 64-bit
Surprisingly, it seems that the bar for entry is fairly low, which means that this game will be much more accessible to those that don’t happen to have the latest and greatest on their PC. However, if you want the game to truly shine, make sure that you’re decked out with at least these parts to run the game even better than ever before.
Recommended PC Requirements for Gotham Knights
- Graphics Card
- GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290
- 4096Mb Dedicated Video RAM
- CPU
- Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3500
- RAM
- 8GB
- OS
- Windows 10 64-bit
Once you have made sure you're ready for takeoff in this new adventure in the world of Batman, make sure that you're checking out our Gotham Knights Guide Section, so you'll be ready to take on every bad guy that you come across.
Gotham Knights will be available on October 25th, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.