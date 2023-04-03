All Planet Crafter Console Commands – Full List

Image: Miju Games

Planet Crafter has plenty of content to keep players busy for a long time while navigating through the gorgeous planets. Some may be looking for a few console commands and this makes a lot of sense. There is always a benefit to having some commands in games that will speed certain processes up such as travel. This article will take you through all the Planet Crafter console commands.

Every Planet Crafter Console Command

Planet Crafter does not have any console commands without the use of mods. When you have the major console command mod for Planet Crafter you can use the commands the modder implemented. There are only a select few console commands for the game. However, they will still assist you greatly in a general playthrough; we have listed these below for you.

/build — This will let you begin the process of building a structure.

— This will let you begin the process of building a structure. /tp — Similar to Minecraft, this will let you teleport to specific locations.

— Similar to Minecraft, this will let you teleport to specific locations. /spawn — Lets you add an item of your choice to your character’s inventory.

— Lets you add an item of your choice to your character’s inventory. /help — Explains the console commands in-game.

With these commands, you will be able to continue with your journey at an even quicker pace than before. The teleport command in particular is a large help with navigating the world — especially if you don’t have a long time to play the game during the day.

How to Get the Command Console Planet Crafter Mod

If you are needing the Planet Crafter mod for console commands then you can get it through Nexus Mods. As always when downloading any mod be sure you have suitable antivirus software installed. Nexus Mods is a highly reliable site but it is still better to have a backup for safety. When on the mod page you can proceed to download it by clicking the “Manual” button next to “download”.

After you have downloaded this excellent mod and set it up then you can begin to utilize all of the commands on offer. In order to start typing commands you will need to press the “Enter” key on your keyboard.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023