All Playable Characters & Villians in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

As you make your way around the lands of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, you’ll be able to take your created character to the next level with the help of a few special items. While you may not be able to play as your favorite heroes at all times, you’ll still get plenty of opportunities to break open the vault and bring these characters to the forefront of your gaming experience.

However, you’ll have complete control over some of the most iconic villains that the series has had to offer as you hunt down these survivors in the most intense game of cat and mouse you’ve ever seen. Here are all of the characters that are available for you to take control of in Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

All Available Characters In Dragon Ball: The Breakers

If you’re looking to take control of your favorite characters, there are a few to choose from that may initially lead to some head-scratching. Not being able to have immediate control of familiar faces like Goku or Vegeta may be strange, but taking some of these other characters for a spin may prove to be just as fun. Here are the playable survivors that you’ll be able to control.

All Playable Survivors in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Bulma

Farmer aka Nofu

Oolong

Created Earthling Male

Created Earling Female

And if you’re looking to go on the hunt, you’ll be able to do this with some of the most iconic characters in the franchise. Here are the playable Raiders that are available in the game.

All Playable Raiders in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Frieza First Form, Second Form, Third Form, Final Form

Cell Larva, Imperfect Form, Semi-Perfect Form, Perfect Form

Majin Buu Majin Buu, Super Buu, Evil Buu, Kid Buu

Spopovich

Yamu

However, if you’re vigilant and track down all of the Dragon Balls in a match, you’ll be able to Transform into your favorite heroes to give chase to any villains that may be causing you grief. Let’s find out who is all available in the game this way:

All Transformations in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Piccolo

Goku

Vegeta

Yamcha

Krillin

Tien

Trunks

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC.