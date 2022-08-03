All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonuses

If you’re excited to get your hands on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet the moment they release, you’re going to want to preorder them as quickly as possible. You’ll even have a chance to get a double pack in some instances if you’re wanting to share your newest journey with someone that you care for, but that isn’t the only reason to preorder this title.

Pokemon has jumped onto the Pre-Order Bonus bandwagon, and you’ll be able to get a few slick bonuses if you jump onto the ship early, so let’s take a look into the things that you’ll be able to get, and how you can go about redeeming them once you have claimed them!

Pre-Order Bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Making sure that you’re ready to get into the world of Scarlet and Violet is one thing, but making sure that you have the proper ‘mons to start the game right is something completely different. That’s where the big pre-order bonus comes into play, as you’ll be able to get your hands on a special Tera-Type Pikachu that knows the move Fly, which is something that they normally will not be able to learn. However, this Pikachu will come as a code that you will need to enter, and this is what you need to know to redeem it:

Need to play around 2 hours of Scarlet or Violet to access Mystery Gift

of to access Need to connect to the internet , and does not require a Nintendo Online Membership

, and does not require a Nintendo Online Membership You can redeem this Pikachu in Retail copy or Digital Copy, so it isn’t locked to a specific version

So, once you have accomplished these steps, you’ll be ready to get your hands on your own Gemstone Pikachu, and you’ll be ready to bring the fight to anyone you encounter in this new world. Alongside the new Tera-Forms, you’ll also happen to find plenty of new Pokemon ready to be captured, so make sure that you’re ready for everything as you and your friends make your way into the Paldea Region in these exciting new adventures!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available on November 18th, on the Nintendo Switch.