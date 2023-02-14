Wild Hearts is a new Fortnite meets Monster Hunter experience that, if you know you’ll love, you might want to pre-order. All pre-orders these days have pre-order bonuses and Wild Hearts is no different. The question is, what pre-order bonuses does Wild Hearts offer and are they worth it?

All Pre-Order Bonuses in Wild Hearts Explained

If you are excited to play Wild Hearts, you can pre-order the game now to snag a few bonuses that no other player will have. Since Wild Hearts has the ability to play with your friends anywhere, you might want these pre-order bonuses just to flex.

The pre-order bonuses for Wild Hearts include a Ferocious Kemono emote and five Chat Stamps. The five Chat Stamps can be seen in the image above, and are named Poker Face, Just Woke Up, Praying, Besties, and Sleepy.

These pre-order bonuses are pretty great, especially the Chat Stamps if you want to express yourself in a unique way that other players may not be able to do if they didn’t pre-order the game.

Are the Wild Hearts Pre-Order Bonuses Worth It?

Since Wild Hearts is sort of coming to Game Pass, you might want to check out the game for yourself before pre-ordering it. However, the way pre-orders work is that once the game is out, you can no longer pre-order the game, and therefore, your chance at any pre-order bonuses is lost.

However, after reading our early impressions and discovering for yourself if Wild Hearts is a game that you’ll love, you may want to go ahead with the pre-order. In our opinion, if you are excited about Wild Hearts, then pre-ordering it for your specific platform is worth it.

While those may be the pre-order bonuses that come with any edition, you can get a lot more accessories and bonuses if you purchase the Karakuri edition. You can pre-order either the Standard or Karakuri editions to receive the pre-order bonuses. The choice is yours.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023