All Roaring Moon Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Of all the Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, there are a couple that stand out among the rest. One such Pokémon that Scarlet players might be familiar with is Roaring Moon, an ancient creature with a similar appearance to Mega Salamence. As any players that faced Scarlet’s final battle might be aware, this is arguably the toughest of all non-Legendary ancient Pokémon. Even so, Roaring Moon does indeed have weaknesses — all of which can be easily exploited with a little knowledge.

All Roaring Moon Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Roaring Moon has extremely high Attack and Speed alongside fairly decent Special Defense and HP. This can easily allow it to sweep through entire teams, especially if its Protosynthesis ability is activated to buff its Attack to even higher levels. Unfortunately for Roaring Moon, this Paradox Pokémon is a Dragon/Dark-type. This makes it weak to Fighting, Bug, Ice, Dragon, and especially Fairy-type moves. Additionally, few of its own moves can effectively cover Fairy-types. While it doesn’t completely lack coverage in that area thanks to TMs, Roaring Moon certainly doesn’t have a lot of options.

Chien-Pao, Dragapult, and Koraidon are easily among the best counters against Roaring Moon. If you can’t get any of these Pokémon due to version exclusivity or only being available after the credits, surprisingly good choices could include Meowscarada or Mimikyu. The former can beat Roaring Moon’s Speed while the latter is guaranteed to survive at least one hit from it. Both can also learn Play Rough, a Physical Fairy-type move that will quickly wipe out the Paradox Pokémon’s health when combined with even semi-decent Attack stats. Don’t let yourself get overconfident, though — if Roaring Moon can still move after your attack, you might not survive its next move! If you can’t hit it hard, you likely won’t be hitting it at all.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022