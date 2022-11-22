Where to Catch Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dreepy was perhaps one of the more unique and stronger Pokemon to come from Generation 8. Since it has now returned in Gen 9, it’s going to be a popular pick to fill up the ghost and dragon-type strengths in players’ parties. So, this is where you can find a Dreepy and its evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Dreepy and its Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To start off, this Pokemon is a Violet-exclusive. If you want this Pokemon and you’re a Scarlet player, you either have to trade with someone who owns Violet or join a player’s world as a guest in their Violet game. The exclusives will be seen and be able to be caught by you.

With that out of the way, places that you can find Dreepy include “water and wetlands” according to the Pokedex. We’ll have a map that further shows areas that you can catch it in. To specify areas, you can find them in the East Province in Areas 1, 2, and 3, South Province Areas 4 and 5, West Province Areas 2 and 3, and in the Glaseado Mountain. They will be roaming around near rivers, ponds, or floating above the water in these areas.

While it is possible to find Dreepys during the day, you will have better chances of finding them at night. With the inability to manipulate the time of day, it’s all a matter of timing and finding time to pass the in-game day cycle.

If you want to get straight to Drakloak, they can also be found in similar areas as Dreepy, but not all of them. They tend to be in the higher-leveled, northern areas of the Paldea region. Such areas include the North Province in Areas 1, 2, and 3, Glaseado Mountain, and Casseroya Lake. They are oftentimes accompanied by a group of Dreepys to “protect” them.

As for the big bad Dragapult, it cannot be caught. You’d have to evolve a Drakloak at level 60 in order to get one. You can also obtain one via trading, but you may want to get all the badges so it can listen to you.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022