All Sandy Shocks Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have some fascinating new twists on classic Pokemon. This goes beyond the Alolan, Galarian, and Hisuian variants from previous titles, incorporating Pokemon from different periods as well. One of the more surprising additions is a revision on Magneton, a Pokemon commonly overlooked ever since the introduction of its final evolution, Magnezone. In Scarlet and Violet, however, Sandy Shocks is Magneton’s variant, but not without some key weaknesses and counters.

What Are Sandy Shocks’ Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet?

Sandy Shocks has glaring weaknesses to Grass, Ground, Ice, and Water-Type moves, with no exceptional bulk or defenses to mitigate hits or even access to Sturdy that Magneton or Magnezone would have. Sandy Shocks is simply not as strong as other dominant Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, and its weaknesses and counters are numerous as well as damning.

While Sandy Shocks is certainly faster than the other Magnemite family Pokemon, it’s still not able to contend with dangerous, speedy sweepers potentially able to OHKO Sandy Shocks without a second thought. To keep up, Choice Scarf is a common choice to boost its Speed but also puts Sandy Shocks in a corner where it can be crushed.

What Is a Good Counter to Sandy Shocks?

Sandy Shocks is fun to use but has glaring weaknesses including vulnerability against its Type. Many Pokemon can outlast or outright destroy it without much trouble, including:

Toedscruel

Quagsire

Mudsdale

Meowscarada

Barrascuda

Iron Bundle

Palafin

Chien-Pao

Weavile

Pick any of these to be able to contend with Sandy Shocks or more. Many options can outspeed and decimate this Pokemon, namely Palafin, Chien-Pao, Weavile, Iron Bundle, and Meowscarada. Pokemon like Quagsire with Unaware can ignore Sandy Shocks’ stat boosts along with being a deadly counter-pick to this Pokemon. But when picking counters to Sandy Shocks, you’ve got your pick of the litter.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022