Are you wondering where all Schematic locations in Dead Space Remake are so you can purchase upgrades like a new suit for Isaac? You can buy a ton of upgrades for Isaac’s suits and weapons, but most require that you find its matching Schematic first. Unfortunately, finding every Schematic can be challenging because they are spread throughout the Ishimura, just like every weapon in the game. One of the Schematics is also missable, which could impact your game later. Here are all the Schematic locations in Dead Space Remake so you can purchase powerful upgrades for Isaac.

All Schematic Locations in Dead Space Remake

You will find Schematics in the below locations starting with Chapter 2 and ending with Chapter 10.

Chapter 2 – Intensive Care

There are two schematics for you to find in Chapter 2:

Pulse Rounds: When entering the Coolant Pipelines, you will find the Pulse Rounds Schematic.

When entering the Coolant Pipelines, you will find the Pulse Rounds Schematic. Stasis Pack: You will find the Stasis Pack Schematic in the Main Lab Changing Room, located to the left of Dr. Brennan’s office.

Chapter 3 – Course Correction

There are three Schematics for you to find in Chapter 3:

Medium Med Pack: You will find the Medium Med Pack schematics in a locker after finishing the Decontamination Room quarantine. The locker will be in the next room after exiting the room.

You will find the Medium Med Pack schematics in a locker after finishing the Decontamination Room quarantine. The locker will be in the next room after exiting the room. Ripper Blades: You will find the Ripper Blade schematic after exiting the first elevator in the engineering room. It is sitting on a box right before the second elevator.

Flamethrower Fuel: You will find the Flamethrower Fuel schematic inside the Engine Room, next to the Primary Engine screen you need to activate for your quest.

Chapter 4 – Obliteration Imminent

There is one Schematic for you to find in Chapter 4:

Intermediate Engineer Rig: You will find the Intermediate Engineer Rig schematic in the EVA Prep Room on the right when traveling to the ADS Cannons.

Chapter 5 – Lethal Devotion

There is one Schematic for you to find in Chapter 5:

Line Racks: You will find the Line Racks schematic in Dr. B. Warwick’s office. You will find this office after accessing the Observation Room but before you take the elevator down. You will need Security Clearance Level 2 to access this office.

Chapter 6 – Environmental Hazard

There is one Schematic for you to find in Chapter 6:

Force Energy: You will find the Force Energy schematic in the Air filtration Tower between the first and second electrical traps.

Chapter 7 – Into the Void

There are two Schematics for you to find in Chapter 7:

Contact Energy: You will find the Contact Energy schematic after entering the Deck B: Processing area and defeating the swarm of Necromorphs. You will want to find a locked room where the schematic sits on a table. To access it, you will need to find the broken window on the side and shoot the locks to gain access.

Intermediate Miner Rig: You will find the Intermediate Miner Rig schematic in the Equipment Workshop. It is sitting on a desk across from the SOS Beacon.

Chapter 8 – Search and Rescue

There is one Schematic for you to find in Chapter 8:

Oxygen Tank: You will find the Oxygen Tank schematic in the Refueling Control Stations on Floor 4. You need Security Clearance Level 2 to access this area.

Chapter 9 – Dead on Arrival (This Schematic is Missable)

There is one missable schematic for you to find in Chapter 9:

Large Med Pack: You will find the Large Med Pack schematic sitting on a desk at the entrance to the Infirmary.

Chapter 10 – End of Days

There is one Schematic for you to find in Chapter 10:

Advanced Engineering Rig: You will find the Advanced Engineering Rig schematic inside the Standard Bathrooms of the Crew Quarters.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2023