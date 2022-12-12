All Slither Wing Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Whether battling others online or going through the game normally, players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will eventually encounter special foes that only show up by the end of the main story. One such creature they might encounter is Slither Wing, a Pokémon that seems to be a past version of Volcarona. It shares a couple of similarities with its future variant as a result, but this Pokémon features some surprising strengths that can make it difficult to battle against. This is especially the case for Scarlet players, as they’ll be forced to fight it no matter what. Anyone playing the most recent Pokémon games will benefit greatly from knowing all weaknesses Slither Wing suffers from.

All Slither Wing Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike its present and future counterparts, Slither Wing has a massive Attack stat. It also has relatively high Special Defense, and all of its other stats are somewhat decent. The greatest weakness Slither Wing has is its typing. As a Bug/Fighting-type, it’s weak to Fire, Psychic, Fairy, and especially Flying-type attacks. It also doesn’t have many great moves to counter Flying-type Pokémon. This immense weakness is the greatest tool players can utilize against Slither Wing even if they fall short in other areas.

Talonflame is a fantastic choice to use against Slither Wing, especially if you happen to get one with its hidden Gale Wings ability. This will give its Flying-type moves extra priority, allowing it to outpace Slither Wing even in spite of its already fantastic Speed. Finding and evolving a Wattrel can also be useful, particularly if it has the Volt Absorb ability. This will negate any weakness it might have to the Paradox Pokémon, hopefully allowing it to survive at least one attack from it. Even Squawkabilly is a great choice thanks to its high Speed and Attack, though its low stats make it somewhat more difficult to recommend. As long as you’re able to get off at least one Flying-type move, beating Slither Wing shouldn’t be too difficult to accomplish.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022