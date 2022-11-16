All Things Left Behind Locations in God of War Ragnarok

Every realm in God of War Ragnarok has unique collectibles and artifacts that players can discover. While Alfheim has Tributes to Freyr and Vanaheim has Family Crests, Svartalfheim has All Things Left Behind. These can be found in all regions within the realm, and while some are on the main path, others can be more challenging to find and require more navigation. If you are still looking for all these artifacts, look no further, as this guide will provide the exact locations where you can find them.

Where to Find All Things Left Behind

Players need to have unlocked the Spear weapon to find every single one of All Things Left Behind. This is mainly because some areas require Spear’s unique ability to access them. Here are the locations of all six artifacts.

Hreidmar’s Brassard

This is most likely the first one you will come across, as it is on the main story path early in your adventure. Near the Nornir chest, shown in the image below, you can find this artifact on the second level of rocks above the water spout.

Griep’s Firebomb

You can find Griep’s Firebomb in the town of Nidavellir. It is located on the other side of the small tunnel pathways. Use the map below for your reference.

Bari’s Grenade

Near The Forge region of the realm, you will find some rubble off to the side. Break the wreckage, and you will see the artifact on the other side.

Lofhneid’s Whetstone

Lofhneid’s Whetstone can be found within the Jarnsmida Pitmines. You can find this early in your playthrough by following the main story path down a gold chain. If you come back later, you can reach it using your Spear to grapple from above the water.

Althjof’s Statue

Althjof’s Statue is found within the Applecore region of the realm. Go to the location shown in the map below, and you will see a small opening that Kratos can crawl through. Here there will be some enemies you need to defeat and a door to the left side of this area. Go through it, and you will find this item.

Durinn’s Stone Statue

Also found within the Applecore region, you will discover Durinn’s Statue. Located near the shop is a ledge you can hop down to with some crates. On top of one crate will be the final All Things Left Behind artifact.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

