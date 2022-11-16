All Tributes to Freyr Locations in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok features many collectibles and artifacts for fans to discover. These items are so great because they connect to the game’s fantastic lore, having players dive deeper into the story’s meaning. One of these collectibles is the Tributes to Freyr, Freya’s brother, and players can find that throughout the realm of Alheim. This region of the realm is optional, so the tributes won’t be located on the main story route except for one. This guide will provide you with the exact locations of each tribute so you can complete this objective.

Where to Find All Tributes to Freyr

It is important to note that all of these Tributes to Freyr can only be located if the Secret of the Sands quest has been completed. Otherwise, a key door is locked, and players cannot progress into the Forbidden Sands region. Feel free to check out our guide on the Secret of the Sands favor first and then return to this guide. Here are all six locations.

Dream Charm

The Dream Charm tribute is the only Freyr Tribute that players can find on the main story path. It will most likely be the first one you discover. It is located to the left of a Nornir Chest.

Horn

The Horn tribute can be found while exploring the Barrens. This location is small, so it is easy to find. Keep continuing into the Barrens, and a glowing purple item will be on the ground.

Token

The Token tribute is found in the Forbidden Sands region, north of the Burrows. Defeat the light elves, and you will see the glowing purple item on the floor near the mountainside.

Harp

Players can find the Harp tribute in The Barrens region of Alheim. When you enter this large area, you will want to take a right, where you will see a small entrance you can slide into. Inside this cave will be the tribute.

Pipe

Deep within the Burrows, you will find the Pipe tribute. Continue to the bottom level, and it will be lying next to a Nornir chest.

Bracelet

Players can find the last tribute at the entrance of the Light Temple, shown in the image below. Before you enter the temple, it will be to your right, next to some wooden pillars.

Now that you have found all Tributes to Freyr artifacts make sure you find all the Family Crests in the realm of Vanaheim. Finding these will get you one step closer to completing everything God of War Ragnarok has to offer, and you’ll also discover more about the lore of the realm. While completing these objectives, ensure you have powerful armor by finding all Mystical Heirlooms and Trolls!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022