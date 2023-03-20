All Unique Items and Effects in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

With the first Diablo 4 open beta finished, we learned that Unique items have replaced Mythic items. They are essentially the same thing and are the best gear you can get in Diablo 4. We currently know about six Unique items in the game.

What Are the Unique Items in Diablo 4?

Core to any Diablo game is the weapons and armor you get along the way. In Diablo 4, the best items in the game are called Unique items. From the open beta, we know about six Unique items in the game.

Related: How to Transmog in Diablo 4

Unique items have the ability to drastically change your specific builds. For example, if you have the Flamescar Amulet as a Sorcerer, you can potentially make the best Sorcerer build in the game.

The six Unique items we know about so far in Diablo 4 are a Barbarian Axe, a Sorcerer Amulet, a Druid Pants armor, a Druid Chest armor, a Druid Mace, and a universal Amulet that can be used on whatever best solo class you want.

Here are all six Unique items in Diablo 4:

Name Armor/Weapon Class Description Lore The Butcher’s Cleaver Axe Barbarian Unique Effect: Immobilize your target for [1.0-3.0] seconds when you Critically Strike.

Stats: 2.0 – 4.5% Attack Speed

+6.5 – 11.5% Damage to Healthy Enemies

+4.5 – 7.5% Damage While Healthy

Lucky Hit: 5% Chance to heal 35 – 57 “A nightmarish amalgam of blood, bone, and steel, this axe is as horrific, and as deadly, as its creator.“ Stormwalker’s Cudgel Mace Druid Unique Effect: When Hurricane deals damage, there is a chance to automatically cast Tornado at the target for free.

Stats: 951 Attack (Fast)

+13 All Stats

6% Melee Damage

8% Critical Strike Damage

+5% Attack Speed “You do not command the storm. It may hear your call, but it will answer how it pleases.“ Mad Wolf’s Glee Chest Druid Unique Effect: Poisoned enemies hit by your Lacerate or Thrash instantly deal 25% of the remaining damage to all nearby enemies.

Stats: 1,139 Defense

+22 Strength

+51 Max Life

+4% Dodge Chance

5% Damage Reduction “He was not a victim of the curse. He sought it out. As his body changed from man to beast, his laughter never ceased.“ Kilt of Plaguebringer Pants Druid Unique Effect: Your poisons no longer deal damage over time. Instead, 127% of the total damage is dealt to the target when your poisons expire.

Stats: 651 Defense

+46 Max Life

11% Elite Damage Reduction

3.5% Reduced Potion Cooldown

+1% rank to Hunt the Weak “They said a single scratch from the thorn of the Plague Rose meant certain death. But somehow, it made him immune. Only him. The rest of his village wasn’t so lucky.“ Flamescar Amulet Sorcerer Unique Effect: While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, dealing 469 Fire Damage.

Stats: +20% Damage to Healthy Enemies

Luck Hit: Up to +10.0% Chance to Stun

+5.3% Dodge Chance

+11.0% Damage “The burn may heal, but the pain is eternal.“ Melted Heart of Selig Amulet All Classes Unique Effect: Gain +100% bonus maximum resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain [3.0-6.0] resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.

Stats: 4.5 – 8.0% Damage Reduction

+4.5 – 8.0% Cooldown Reduction

+3.0 – 6.0% Critical Strike Chance

+6 – 10 All Stats “Do not allow your passions to become obsessions. Fuel the fire that burns within you, but it is madness to allow yourself to become ash to please an uncaring universe. – Last words of Master Selig“

Of course, when Diablo 4 fully releases, there will be many Unique items for each class, including multiple weapons and armor types. There will also be universal Unique items like Melted Heart of Selig which can be used on any class.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023