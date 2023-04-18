All Weapon Changes in Destiny 2 Update: Patch Notes 7.0.5, Explained

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 is in the middle of Season 20 which means it is time for the big mid-season patch notes which are the 7.0.5 update. While there are a lot of tweaks and fixes, the biggest changes made are to the weapons. To stay in the know about the weapon rebalance in Destiny 2, here is your guide.

PvE Primary Weapon Changes – Destiny 2

There are a few major rebalancing changes brought to primary weapons with the 7.0.5 patch. To make all of the weapons a bit more viable, the following weapons have increased damage against red and orange-bar enemies in PvE.

Auto Rifles: 25%

Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, and Sidearms: 20%

Scout Rifles: 10%

All Weapon Changes in 7.0.5 Patch Notes Update



With the PvE changes out of the way, there are a number of general weapon changes for individual weapons and general weapon types.

Submachine Guns

Ikelos SMGs Removed some tuning in the custom scope that was causing this weapon to have significantly less recoil than intended. The recoil is now in line with other Aggressive SMGs.



Hand Cannons

Fixed an issue causing the Adept Exalted Truth to have a lower magazine size than the standard version.

Fusion Rifles

Rapid Fire Frames Per burst: 245 to 260 Per bolt: 27.2 to 28.9

Damage in PvE is unchanged.

Trace Rifles

Increased base damage by 4% (base damage goes from 12 to 12.5).

Reduced precision hit multiplier from 1.4x to 1.35x (crit damage goes from 16.8 to 16.9).

Reduced flinch by 10% at 100 stability stat (scales down at lower values).

Sniper Rifles

Rapid Fire Frames Reduced recoil by 50%. Increased total ammunition (magazine + reserves) by 30%.



Heavy Grenade Launchers

Fixed an issue where Omolon Heavy Grenade Launchers were missing their VFX.

Fixed an issue where Dimensional Hypotrochoid could be obtained with a range masterwork. This fix prevents the weapon from dropping with range and changes any existing copies with range to the equivalent handling tier.

Exotic Weapons

Final Warning Can no longer mark targets through Titan Barricades.

Tarrabah Reduced the amount of Ravenous Beast energy generated when taking damage from 3% to 1%. Reduced zoom from 16 to 15.

Revision Zero Fourth Times the Charm will now be reset when entering Hunter’s Trace. This will prevent the issue of firing a single shot while in Hunter’s Trace and being forcibly returned to pulse mode when Fourth Times the Charm activates. Increased PvE damage of the Hunter’s Trace rounds by 25%. Increased PvE damage of the Häkke Heavy Burst rounds by 75%.



