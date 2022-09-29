Now that Grounded has officially released, players around the globe are more excited than ever to hit the backyard running, taking down big bugs and solving plenty of mysteries. However, you’ll need plenty of excellent tools and weapons to protect yourself, so you don’t happen to wreck yourself. As we said in our review for the game, it’s the biggest bite-sized adventure out there!

Let’s dive right into it, and find out everything that you’ll be able to craft in the game, so you know exactly how to survive as you struggle to become your usual self once more. Here are all of the weapons and tools available in Grounded.

All Weapons and Tools In Grounded & How To Craft Them

If you need a comprehensive list of all of these weapons and tools, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll go through all of the currently available items, and show you what you’ll need to create and utilize them in your adventures.

All Busting Tools in Grounded

Tool Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Pebblet Hammer 3 Sprig, 4 Pebblet, 1 Crude Rope 1 Pebblet Insect Hammer 4 Stinkbug Part, 4 Berry Leather, 1 Boiling Gland 1 Stinkbug Part, 2 Larva Spike Black Ox Hammer 1 Black Ox Horn, 5 Black Ox Part, 2 Pupa Leather 3 Larva Spide, 1 Black Ox Horn

All Chopping Tools in Grounded

Tool Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Pebblet Axe 3 Sprig, 2 Pebblet, 1 Crude Rope 1 Pebblet Insect Hammer 1 Ladybug Head, 3 Bombardier Part, 4 Silk Rope 1 Bombardier Part, 2 Larva Spike Termite Axe 2 Termite Chompers, 3 Termite Part, 4 Tough Gunk 1 Termite Chompers, 2 Termite Part

All Digging Tools in Grounded

Tool Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Acorn Shovel 2 Sprig, 1 Crude Rope, 1 Acorn Shell 2 Acorn Shell Black Ant Shovel 3 Black Ant Part, 2 Black Ant Mandibles, 1 Black Ant Head 4 Black Ant Parts

All Light Tools in Grounded

Tool Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Slime Mold Torch 2 Slime Mold Stalk, 2 Plant Fiber Not Repairable Torch & Torch+ 2 Sprig, 1 Sap, 2 Crude Rope, 3 Dry Grass Chunk Not Repairable Everchar Torch 1 EverChar Coal Chunk, 3 Tough Gunk, 2 Green Shield Bug Parts, 2 Lint Rope 1 EverChar Coal Chunk

All Miscellaneous Tools in Grounded

Tool Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Slime Lantern & Slime Lantern+ 4 Slime Mold Stalk, 4 Eelgrass Strand, 4 Lilypad Wax Not Repairable Decoy Bait 5 Algae, 1 Raw Tadpole Meat, 1 Water Flea Meat Not Repairable Repair Tool 3 Crude Rope, 2 Red Ant Part, 4 Clay 2 Red Ant Part Bratburst 2 Fungal Growth, 1 Red Ant Egg, 4 Dry Grass Chunk Not Repairable Splatburst 5 Web Fiber, 1 Bratburst, 5 Sap Not Repairable Weevil Shield 4 Raw Weevil Meat, 2 Crude Rope, 2 Grub Hide 2 Raw Weevil Meat Black Ant Shield 5 Black Ant Part, 10 Red Ant Part, 4 Berry Leather 4 Black Ant Part

All Melee Weapons in Grounded

Weapon Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Larva Blade 2 Larva Spike, 3 Grub Hide, 1 Acid Gland 2 Larva Spike Spiky Sprig 3 Sprig, 5 Thistle Needle, 2 Crude Rope 1 Sprig, 2 Thistle Needle Pebblet Spear 2 Sprig, 3 Plant Fiber, 1 Pebblet 1 Pebblet Black Ant Sword 2 Black Ant Mandibles, 3 Black Ant Part, 4 Berry Leather 2 Black Ant Part, 1 Black Ant Mandible Mosquito Needle 2 Mosquito Beak, 2 Silk Rope, 2 Mosquito Blood Sack 1 Mosquito Beak Spider Fang Dagger 1 Spider Fang, 3 Silk Rope, 4 Spider Venom 1 Spider Venom Red Ant Club 4 Red Ant Part, 2 Crude Rope, 2 Red Ant Mandibles 2 Red Ant Part, 1 Red Ant Mandibles Stinger Spear 1 Bee Stinger, 5 Bee Fuzz, 4 Silk Rope 1 Larva Spide, 2 Bee Fuzz Spicy Coaltana 2 Spicy Glob, 5 EverChar Coal Chunk, 10 Tough Gunk 2 EverChar Coal Chunk, 3 Spicy Shard Salt Morning Star 2 Salt Glob, 1 Gum Nugget, 10 Tough Gunk 8 Salt Shard Antlion Greatsword 7 Antlion Pincer, 3 Antlion Part, 3 Silk Rope 3 Antlion part, 1 Antlion Pincer Club of the Mother Demon 1 Broodmother Venom, 2 Broodmother Fang, 2 Broodmother Chunk 1 Repair Glue Mint Mace 5 Mint Glob, 5 Flower Petal, 10 Tough Gunk 4 Mint Shard

All Ranged Weapons in Grounded

Weapon Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Sprig Bow 3 Sprig, 4 Gnat Fuzz, 2 Crude Rope 2 Crude Rope Crow Crossbow 6 Crow Feather Piece, 4 Acorn Shell, 4 Silk Rope 2 Silk Rope Insect Bow 2 Spider Chunk, 2 Spider Fang, 2 Silk Rope 2 Silk Rope Arrow 2 Mite Fuzz, 5 Thistle Needle Not Repairable Venom Arrow 5 Arrow, 1 Spider Venom Not Repairable Lure Arrow 5 Arrow, 5 Flower Petal Not Repairable Gas Arrow 2 Arrow, 1 Stinkbug Gas Sack Not Repairable Feather Arrow 1 Crow Feather Piece 2 Silk Rope Spicy Arrow 5 Feather Arrow, 1 Spicy Shard Not Repairable Mint Arrow 5 Feather Arrow, 1 Mint Shard Not Repairable Salt Arrow 5 Feather Arrow, 2 Salt Shard Not Repairable Splinter Arrow 5 Wooden Splinter, 2 Dust Mite Fuzz Not Repairable Super Gas Arrow 3 Splinter Arrow, 1 Super Stink Sack Not Repairable

All Underwater Weapons in Grounded

Weapon Name Materials Needed Repair Materials Pebblet Dagger 2 Pebblet, 2 Crude Rope, 2 Lily Pad 1 Pebblet Bone Trident 3 Sunken Bone, 3 Silk Rope, 3 Diving Bell Spider Chunk 2 Sunken Bone Bone Dagger 2 Sunken Bone, 2 Silk Rope, 2 Diving Bell Spider Chunk 1 Sunken Bone

And there we have it! Now that you know about all of the equipment in the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Grounded Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to find and kill Gnats, the best spots to put your base, and how you can find the Hedge Lab in Grounded quickly and easily!