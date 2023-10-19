All 9 Wilderness Gear Chest Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gear chests scattered all across the map and I have found the most difficult chests to find are commonly located within the Wilderness. There are nine in total to discover from within this area and once you know their general map location, it isn’t too tricky to grab most of them. This article will take you through all of the Wilderness gear chest locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All Gear Chests Locations in the Wilderness for AC Mirage

It will be worth your time to go across the Wilderness and open these Gear Chests as you will likely want to continue your collection of new daggers, swords, outfits, and more. These chests that I have listed below can be gathered in any order you like so feel free to start wherever! The Southern Wilderness Gear Chests (like the Spymaster’s Camp) are some of the longest to reach.

Wilderness Gear Chest One | Abandoned Caravanserai

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Abandoned Caravanserai gear chest takes a bit of thinking to acquire but you will have it easily within around five minutes. Located on the west side of the Wilderness, there is a building guarded by a few guards and this is where you will find the chest. I have created a full guide on how to obtain this chest which you can use if you need it.

Wilderness Gear Chest Two | Spymaster’s Camp

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Up next is the Spymaster’s Camp chest which you will have to travel a long way from the central city to reach. It is a beautiful journey though and I recommend riding your mount down to the area, just so you aren’t running on foot for too long. You will know you are in the right spot when you notice a tree-house lookout structure.

Wilderness Gear Chest Three | Dur-Kurigalzu

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Time for some downward traveling in the Wilderness! This gear chest I have found at the Dur-Kurigalzu which is a towering structure but was actually once surrounded by a city. This is of course a real-world location too and I highly recommend reading up on it if you enjoy finding out hidden gems of the world. Nonetheless, the chest itself is found within the mines underneath the viewpoint. Work your way through the mines and you will reach the chest.

Wilderness Gear Chest Four | Southern Camp

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The area of the Southern Camp is well-fortified and surrounded by guards so be sure to bring some of your best gear to the location when you’re on the hunt for this chest. The specific area is found at the far east of the map but it is pretty close to Karkh in terms of distance. Just use one of your synchronized viewpoints from around there for fast travel then make your way to the area on the map above.

Wilderness Gear Chest Five | North-East Anbar

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will need to go back to the area you were at for the beginning of the game in order to grab this gear chest in particular. North-east Anbar has a small castle-like fortress near the ocean. The gear chest is found directly inside of this place.

Wilderness Gear Chest Six | Watermill

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Watermill gear chest is another we have written a guide on how to acquire but the exact location of the chest is around the central area of the Wilderness. I was very familiar with this Watermill as for a contract about stealing a boat, I had made my way through this location.

Wilderness Gear Chest Seven, Eight, Nine | Northern Oasis (Chamber)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last three gear chests are all in the same location but they will require the most work. To get these you will need to acquire 10 mysterious shards and this can be worked out by looking at the inverted pyramid shapes in a hidden chamber. The chamber is found at the Northern Oasis where you have to dive into the lake and then go through a tunnel underneath. After you work your way through the tunnel you will emerge into an ancient structure with the chests.

Now it’s finally time for you now to go and gather all of the Wilderness gear chests as you know where they are!

