Apex Legends Pick Rates: Who is the Most Popular Legend in Season 16?

Whether you are new and need to complete orientation matches or a returning veteran in Apex Legends, knowing the pick rates for all 23 legends in Season 16 is helpful. While you can most certainly still have your favorite pick, here are the most popular legends in Apex Legends ranked by how often they are picked.

Apex Legends Pick Rates in Season 16, Explained

While some legends are clearly better than others, and some are great picks for Team Deathmatch, there has been a few legends that have always been on top when it comes to the most picked. All of the information in this article comes from apexlegendsstatus.com.

Here are the pick rates for all 23 legends in Apex Legends:

Wraith – 11.6%

– 11.6% Octane – 10.8%

– 10.8% Pathfinder – 10.4%

– 10.4% Bloodhound – 7.7%

– 7.7% Horizon – 7%

– 7% Bangalore – 5.5%

– 5.5% Valkyrie – 4.9%

– 4.9% Lifeline – 4.8%

– 4.8% Loba – 4.5%

– 4.5% Seer – 3.8%

– 3.8% Mirage – 3.2%

– 3.2% Fuse – 3.1%

– 3.1% Ash – 2.8%

– 2.8% Vantage – 2.7%

– 2.7% Mad Maggie – 2.4%

– 2.4% Wattson – 2.3%

– 2.3% Caustic – 2.2%

– 2.2% Revenant – 2%

– 2% Catalyst – 2%

– 2% Gibraltar – 1.7%

– 1.7% Rampart – 1.6%

– 1.6% Crypto – 1.6%

– 1.6% Newcastle – 1.5%

As you can see in the image above, the pick rates of legends are surprising but also somewhat expected. Wraith is an OG legend that the best players still love to use. And, thanks to the extremely powerful buff Wraith received, her pick rate will only continue to climb in Season 16.

Pathfinder and Octane are always near the top picks because their abilities make playing them very fun. Bloodhound is a really good legend, and it is surprising to see Seer so low since he is considered an OP legend.

Another big surprise is how low Newcastle is. He is a newer legend, but his kit is useful and really powerful when used right. Perhaps players associate him too much with Lifeline, but Lifeline does a better job. Also, a legend that is always picked by esports teams that always has a low pick rate is Gibby.

It’s not surprising to see the rest of the legends fall where they do. We’ll see how Season 16 goes, but you can expect the Apex Legends pick rates to remain similar to this all season long, unless we get a new legend.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023