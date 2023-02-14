Apex Legends Orientation Matches: How to Start, How to Complete, and More

Now is the best time to try Apex Legends because there are now orientation matches. Introduced alongside the “Welcome Challenges,” the orientation matches are a new way to get more people into Apex Legends. Here is how to start them and how to complete them so you can get to the real Battle Royale in Apex Legends.

How to Start Orientation Matches in Apex Legends

The problem that new players face when wanting to get into Apex Legends is that they play one match of Battle Royale and get absolutely demolished because they don’t know what they are doing. Learning all of the weapons, all of the legend abilities, the map layouts, how to work together as a squad, and much more are extremely important pieces of knowledge players need to have to be successful.

Respawn knows this, so they have created orientation matches for new players. These matches will place new players in squads together to face up against 16 squads of bots. There may be two or three other live players as well, but everybody should be new to the game.

However, you can play the orientation matches with your experienced friends, even with cross play. This means that there could be one apex predator in the lobby that carries their friend to victory.

To start the orientation matches, all you need to do is select the game mode (maybe after playing a few Team Deathmatch matches) and press start. If you are brand new to the game, you’ll need to go through Training. After some loading and matchmaking, you’ll be placed in a squad of new Apex Legend players. If you want to learn how to survive, check out our Bloodhound tips.

How to Complete Orientation Matches in Apex Legends

Playing with bots and learning the ropes is fun and all, but if you want to start really challenging yourself, you’ll want to complete the orientation matches as soon as you can.

To complete the orientation matches in Apex Legends, all you have to do is come in first place once, finish in the top five a number of times, or simply compete even more times. You’ll graduate out of orientation matches naturally after playing them enough or you can graduate much quicker by winning a match.

Only new players are subject to orientation matches, so if you are an Apex Legends veteran, you have nothing to worry about.

And that is all there is to it! Be sure to try out a bunch of different legends and their new classes while playing through the orientation matches to familiarize yourself with different ways to play.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.