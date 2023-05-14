Are there Guardians in Tears of the Kingdom? Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s rogues’ gallery is a healthy mix of original enemies and returning foes from the game’s predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. With so many iconic Zelda enemies appearing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, many players want to know if Guardians, the multi-legged robotic enemies that terrorized the open fields of Hyrule in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, have returned as well. Here’s whether or not there are Guardians in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Are There Guardians in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In what is sure to be a relief to anyone who knows the sheer terror of running from one of the corrupted automatons, there are no Guardians in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although Guardians were a common sight in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, appearing in many forms in both the overworld and the interior of Sheikah Shrines, Guardians are absent from its sequel.

While Guardians don’t appear as enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, their ruined remains can be found throughout Hyrule. One of the more obvious Guardian wrecks can be found in Hateno Village, with the inactive top half of one having been built into the roof of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab.

Mechanical tentacles resembling those of Guardians also appear whenever Link is first launched out of a Skyview Tower. As the Hero of Hyrule prepares for lift-off, Guardian-like arms emerge from the floor and attach a safety harness right before he’s sent skyward. Whether or not these tentacles are the repurposed remains of Guardians is never explained.

While Guardians aren’t in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, their role as robotic foils to Link have been filled by hostile Zonai Constructs, which appear in the archipelago of islands floating over Hyrule and the many Zonai Shrines scattered across the land. Fortunately, none of the Zonai Construct Models featured in the game are as terrifying or dangerous as the standard Guardian featured in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

