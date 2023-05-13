What Carries Over from BoTW to Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

If you’re anything like me (or most of our writers) and have sunk an ungodly amount of hours into Breath of the Wild, you likely have a few things you’d love to bring with you into Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully, ToTK does utilize your save data from BotW — just probably not in the way you imagined. Here’s everything that carries over from BoTW into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Everything that Carries over from Breath of the Wild into Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to use any horse you’ve previously boarded in Breath of the Wild. Once you’ve visited a stable for the first time, talking to the stablehand a second time will automatically transfer all your horses from BoTW into ToTK.

If you’ve purchased a new Switch between playing BoTW and ToTK, remember to re-download your save data from the Cloud if you haven’t done so already. It goes without saying that the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild doesn’t support this feature. Horses boarded in Master Mode also won’t carry over.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

I was ecstatic to find that Horseface and Epona will join me in yet another journey through Hyrule, and even more so when I realized that their bond level also carried over. This was invaluable at the beginning of the game, making exploration much easier.

Related: PSA: Do this Quest Super Early in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Can You Use Weapons and Items from Breath of the Wild in Tears of the Kingdom?

From our findings, horses are the only thing that carries over from Breath of the Wild into Tears of the Kingdom. Link’s stamina and health gauge are entirely depleted at the beginning of the game, thanks to the Gloom discovered beneath Hyrule. An NPC in Lookout Landing mentions that the Upheaval also ruined (almost) every weapon in Hyrule. How convenient.

If we find that Tears of the Kingdom uses Breath of the Wild’s save data in any other way, we’ll update this page with the latest information.

How to Transfer Horses from Breath of the Wild into Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

To transfer your Horses from Breath of the Wild into Tears of the Kingdom, you need to find a Ranch. The closest Ranch to the starting area is New Serenne Stable, South-West of Lookout Landing. You can see its exact location using the map above.

When at a Stable, talk to the NPC behind the desk to sign-up and learn about Pony Points. Once you’ve signed up, talk to the NPC again and select Board horse. He’ll suddenly realize that you already had horses, and add them to your collection.

You don’t need to have Breath of the Wild installed to do this, but you do need to use the same Switch profile. If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, your save data is automatically backed up into the Cloud by default.

Now you’ve got your beloved horses back, you can equip them with the Towing Harness to have them carry whatever you desire, including Koroks.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023