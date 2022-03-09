Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Surtr Boss Guide: How to Complete The Reckoning in Dawn of Ragnarok

The Reckoning quest in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is the finale. Though the title gives a lot away, fair warning to those who aren’t here in the story yet or don’t want the ending spoiled. Here is everything you need to know in order to complete The Reckoning quest and defeat Surtr in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

How to Prepare for The Reckoning Quest

Since The Reckoning is the final quest in the game, you’ll definitely want to go into it prepared. You will be facing Surtr, so make sure you have the best weapons and armor you can get for the fight ahead. Surtr is in charge of Muspelheim, which is a land filled with lava and fire, so you may want to upgrade your Power of Muspelheim as well before the fight. Lastly, prepare for the fight by equipping as many fire-resistant runes as you can. Runes like the Great Water Rune that gives you +2.0 Fire Build-Up Resistance or the Great Ruin of Rain that gives you +2.0 Fire Damage Resistance are almost necessary.

How to Beat Surtr in Dawn of Ragnarok

With all of the prep out of the way, here is everything you need to know to complete The Reckoning quest in Dawn of Ragnarok. Start the quest by opening the door to Surtr’s throne room. The first fight will commence. Shoot at his three weak points for a stun hit that will do significant damage. Whenever Surtr enters the lava, use your Power of Muspelheim to continue to deal damage. After the first fight, a chase scene will occur. Skip all of the enemies that jump out at you and full sprint towards the tower.

The second round with Surtr will begin once you’ve reached the tower. When he crouches down preparing for a heavy attack, dodge roll back to avoid the explosion. Don’t be a hero. After that attack, he will teleport into the lava and do a meteor attack that you’ll have to dodge by sight. Using the Power of Muspelheim will help with the damage at this part. After successfully dodging and attacking Surtr, you’ll have defeated him.

You have defeated Surtr and completed the last quest which is called The Reckoning in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok. The open world will still be open to you with all of the collectibles still waiting to be collected. To help you through your adventures in Svartalfheim, check out our Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.