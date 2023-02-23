Image: Mundifsh

Atomic Heart launched a couple of days ago, and since then, thousands of players have been enjoying the fast-paced and mysterious action the game offers. As with many new titles, the developers have released a new update, delivering many fixes and changes to the game, looking to improve the gamer’s experience through their playthroughs.

Atomic Heart 1.05 Patch Notes: 18GB Update Fixes and Changes

Addressed random crashing issues.

Added localization improvements.

Added general stability and performance improvements.

Addressed various glitches.

Fixed framerate drop issues.

Fixed missing audio-related issues.

Other minor issues.

These patch notes are not official as the developers have not published the official patch notes on their website or Twitter profile. These notes are circulating the internet and are the only information about the update so far. Orbis Patches has released a small piece of information regarding update 1.05, stating the update added multiple bug fixes and improvements but nothing more.

Atomic Heart update 1.05 was released on Xbox Game Pass on February 22, bringing tons of fixes and changes to the game developed by Mundfish. The game was released recently, so the developers are set on improving the game’s quality as soon as possible, looking to retain as many players as they can to secure the title’s success. This update does not add any new content to the game, so players should not expect additions after updating the game.

This 18 GB update should improve players’ experience when they launch Atomic Heart again. Atomic Heart is one of the most awaited titles in recent months, and many fans of the Bioshock franchise are eager to play this game, hoping to relive some of the excitement and mystery the series offered in its first titles.

Atomic Heart has been gathering lots of positive reviews on Steam. Most players have shared their experiences with the game regarding its performance, intriguing characters, and colorful setting. Many gamers were skeptical about getting the game with all the comments and minor controversies, but the ones who gave Atomic Heart a chance have gotten lots of enjoyment from the game.

The game is still in its early stages, so most players have not finished it yet. The Bioshock comparisons have been coming since its launch, so do not be surprised if, in your playthrough, you feel like you’ve been through this before.

If you are starting your playthrough and wonder if Atomic Heart has ray tracing or how to upgrade weapons on Atomic Heart, make sure you go to any of our articles and get the help you need to play through the game.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023