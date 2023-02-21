Atomic Heart releases on February 21, and thousands of players are eager to experience this new and exciting title that promises to bring joy and a new set of mysteries to the gaming community. Atomic Hearts releases on many platforms and most players wonder what kind of graphical options Atomic Hearts will have. So if you are one of the many fans wanting to learn if Atomic Heart supports HDR, you came to the right place.

Does Atomic Heart Support HDR?

No, Atomic Heart does not support HDR. Many gamers expect this feature as something standard in newer titles, so many players are disappointed about this discovery. The game’s graphical fidelity is rather impressive, and some players are amazed at how good the game looks and performs on their favorite platforms.

It is a shame a stunning game like this does not have native HDR support. Knowing the PC gaming community, there is a chance that some players are already working on a homemade solution to bring this feature to the game. Fan-made solutions are not always the best, and sometimes they bring more problems to the game. All fans can do right now is wait until the developers release some official information about the missing feature.

HDR could come to Atomic Heart in a future update so players could enjoy the game like they want shortly. The game looks great, so most fans will be satisfied with the final product.

Atomic Heart is an FPS set in a utopian world full of amazing creatures, frightening enemies, and a wide selection of weapons and options players can choose from. Right now, the game has plenty of positive reviews on Steam, a good sign as the title launched recently.

On social media, gamers are making jokes about the game’s aesthetic and a recurring character that has appeared through the game’s trailers, so expect to see lots of memes and posts about it in the next few days. Atomic Heart has been compared to Bioshock, but it is too early to conclude if this new title provides a similar experience to the title that launched back in the Xbox 360 and PS3 era.

Bioshock inspired many developers with its incredible plot, gameplay, and graphical style, so many games in the same genre tend to be compared to one of the greatest gaming franchises. Only time will tell if Atomic Heart is as good as Bioshock.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023