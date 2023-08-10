Baldur’s Gate 3 Library Rune Puzzle: Where to Use Rune of the Wolf

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After saving the Druid Grove from the impending goblin invasion in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll receive the Rune of the Wolf as a reward. One of the Druids tells you that it will unlock your reward in the nearby library, but if you aren’t familiar with the inner sanctum of the Druid Grove (or if you spent a few hours doing side quests and forgot what any of those words mean) then you won’t be able to claim your reward. Thankfully, using the Rune of the Wolf and obtaining your prize is super easy.

How to Get the Rune of the Wolf in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Rune of the Wolf is rewarded for saving the Druid Grove and rescuing Halsin from the goblin camp. Rath, one of the Druids in the inner sanctum, will give you the Rune of the Wolf as a reward and tell you to take it to the library to find some treasure. You can also kill Rath or pickpocket the Rune of the Wolf from him if you don’t want to go through all the trouble of saving Halsin.

How to Solve the Library Rune Puzzle

To use the Rune of the Wolf, head to the Enclave Library in the inner sanctum. It’s a short walk from where Rath is. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a giant wolf statue in the middle of the room. It’s also where Nettie hangs out if you visited her earlier about a cure for your Illithid parasite.

In the room, there are four pedestals surrounding the wolf statue. Three of them have runes already slotted into them, but there’s an empty socket on the eastern side of the statue. That’s where you need to insert the Rune of the Wolf. After doing so, the statue will move and a secret passage will be revealed.

In the secret underground room, you’ll find an assortment of treasures. There are multiple chests with piles of gold and magical scrolls for you to take, but the main reward for solving this puzzle is a two-handed Glaive called Sorrow. It allows you to use Ensnaring Strike and a unique cantrip called Sorrowful Lash, which pulls an enemy 3 meters closer to you as a Bonus Action. However, the weapon will deal 1 point of Psychic damage to its wielder every time they successfully attack an enemy. It’s a minor drawback, but that damage can really add up.

Sorrow is a great weapon that pairs well with tanky allies like Lae’zel or Shadowheart, but keep an eye on their HP while they have it equipped so you don’t get caught by surprise by that Psychic damage penalty. It’s also worth quite a large chunk of gold if you choose to sell it to a vendor, or you can just give it to Gale to offset his condition if you so choose.

