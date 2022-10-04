Did you unlock the Caramel Arrow Cookie but are unsure which toppings will make you the best damage-dealing cookie from the Dark Cacao Kingdom? Here is the best Caramel Arrow Cookie toppings build in Cookie Run: Kingdom that will have your enemies running for cover.

Best Caramel Arrow Cookie Toppings Build

The Caramel Arrow Cookie is a powerful ranged unit that applies marks that deal a percentage of health damage to enemies and has a natural immunity to debuffs while in ranged attack mode. In addition, she benefits significantly from the Attack stat, which is how you want to build her.

Full Attack: 5x Searing Raspberry boosts her attack and provides a 5% attack bonus with all five Searing Rasperry toppings equipped.

Why This Build Is Good

The Full Attack build is good because Caramel Arrow Cookie’s skills gain a percentage of damage with each level, which scales nicely with the attack stat boost provided by Searing Raspberries. The more attack you have, the more damage your abilities will do.

Cookie Run Kingdom Toppings

Cookie toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom enhances the stats of the Cookie they are applied to:

Bouncy Caramel Topping: Attack Speed Increase

Attack Speed Increase Fresh Kiwi Topping: Debuff Resistance

Debuff Resistance Hard Walnut Topping: Additional Defense

Additional Defense Healthy Peanut Topping: Boost in HP

Boost in HP Hearty Hazelnut Topping: Increased Crit Resistance

Increased Crit Resistance Juicy Apple Jelly Topping: Additional Crit

Additional Crit Searing Raspberry Topping: Attack Increase

Attack Increase Solid Almond Topping: Damage Resistance Increase

Damage Resistance Increase Sweet Candy Topping: Amplifies Buffs and Buff Power

Amplifies Buffs and Buff Power Swift Chocolate Topping: Cooldown Benefits

How To Equip

Additional Cookie topping slots unlock at levels 15, 20, 25, and 30.

Access the cookie menu Pick Cotton Candy cookie Select the toppings menu Add our recommended toppings (Searing Raspberries)

Where To Find Toppings For Your Build

You can find Searing Raspberry toppings on the following level and stages:

Level 6: 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, 27

2, 7, 12, 17, 22, 27 Level 7: 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, 29

4, 9, 14, 19, 24, 29 Level 8: 4, 9, 14, 19, 24

Cookie Run: Kingdom is available for download on Android and iOS app stores.