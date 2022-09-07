Legend of the Duskgloom Sea’s, Cookie Run Kingdom‘s latest update is here, bringing to the megahit mobile game a few new modes, mechanics, and the debut of two new characters, Legendary Black Pearl Cookie and Epic Captain Caviar Cookie, the latter of which is able to really bring the storm to your enemies. But what are the best toppings for the game’s new Epic Cookie? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are the best toppings for Captain Caviar Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Toppings for Captain Caviar Cookie

First of all, it’s important to point out that Captain Caviar Cookie’s biggest strength lies in his Skill, Black Shark Torpedo, which will send three Black Shark Torpedoes toward enemies, each capable of exploding in a small AoE. Upon hitting the targets, the explosion will then lower their defenses by 42%, while also doing damage. With that said, we recommend that you use a 5-piece Swift Chocolate topping. The 5-piece topping set is our main choice as it will decrease the cooldown of his skill, thus allowing you to deal massive damage and debuff enemies frequently.

If you want to further increase your damage and do not mind losing the cooldown effect, using a 2-piece Swift Chocolate + 3-piece Juicy Apple Jelly/Searing Raspberry can work out great. On the other hand, if you want to go in the opposite direction and further increase Captain Caviar Cookie’s survivability, using a 3-piece Solid Almond + 2-piece Swift Chocolate can also work.

Treasure-wise, among the game’s wide selection, Captain Caviar Cookie will benefit the most from Cooldown-related items, such as the Squishy Jelly Watch, as well as from those capable of dealing massive damage and increasing your team’s overall DPS, such as the Grim-looking Scythe, Echo of the Hurricane’s Song, Divine Honey Cream Crown, and Old Pilgrim’s Scroll.

Now that you know what are the best toppings for Captain Caviar Cookie, don’t forget to also check out the best toppings for both Pumpkin Pie Cookie and Eclair Cookie.

You can play Cookie Run Kingdom exclusively on mobile devices. The game can be downloaded right now through Google Play, App Store, and the Galaxy Store.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2022