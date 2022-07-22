With MultiVersus taking the free-to-play route, you’ll have one of two options if you want to get new characters. You have to grind for them by earning coins or by using real-world money to buy them. Unless you take the latter route and buy all characters as they come out, then picking your characters in the future won’t be much of an issue. For those who want to be a bit more frugal, which are the best characters to unlock first in MultiVersus?

Best Characters to Unlock First in MultiVersus

This feels more like a question posed for people who want to approach this like finding the best character in the game. The simple answer would be to pick Taz and call it a day. Here’s why you shouldn’t flock to finding the “best” character to unlock right away.

MultiVersus is a live-service game. Patches are going to happen. Characters will get balanced, meaning the top tiers might get nerfed as the bottom tiers get buffed. The meta will always change. Simply picking the best character will mean that people are going to find a counterplay towards you. In a fighting game, a character should not carry the player, because once counterplay and balance changes occur, you’re going to flock to the next one.

So, with that said, the “best” character you should pick is based on preference. If you’re looking at a tier list to determine who you should use, you’re not properly picking up the fundamentals of the game. Go into The Lab and play around with each character. The training mode in this game allows you to play as any character, even if you haven’t purchased them.

It’s a good way to get acquainted with a character who fits your playstyle. In doing so, you can become more familiar with what works and what doesn’t. You should also take a character’s role into consideration. Do you see yourself playing more offensively, ranged, or defensively? Keep character roles in mind so you can hopefully find one who fits your playstyle. You wouldn’t want to pick a zoner character if you like performing combos and maintaining pressure on your opponents.

To sum it up, don’t look for the “best” character according to tier lists. Instead, go with what clicks with you. A character you become really good with because you just understand them goes a long way compared to just following the meta.

MultiVersus is currently in early access. The Open Beta will be released on July 26, 2022, for Xbox One and Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.