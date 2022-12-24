Image: Game Freak

With the release of Scarlet and Violet, a new generation of Pokémon games has been unleashed upon the world. Players can now explore a brand-new region and encounter exciting new Pokémon to add to their collection.

For many players, the Electric type is one of the most sought-after types, and this article is here to help you discover the best Electric-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. Let’s get started on our quest; here are the Best Electric Type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

Ampharos

Image: Pokémon TCG Online

Ampharos is a fan-favorite Pokémon. This Electric-type Pokémon has excellent physical strength and is known for its bright yellow body that emits light. Ampharos’ move, Thunderbolt, deals incredible damage to opponents, while its static ability increases the chance of an opponent getting paralyzed.

Ampharos has a high special attack, and good special defense and health stats allowing it to deal and take a considerable amount of punishment. With a reliable move-set that includes Thunder Punch, Discharge, and Thunder, Ampharos is the perfect addition to any Pokémon team in Scarlet! In addition, its unique Electric typing makes it a valuable asset that can quickly turn the tide of battle.

Jolteon

Image: Pokémon TCG Online

Jolteon is an Electric-type Pokémon from the game Pokémon Scarlet. Jolteon has a sleek and swift look, sporting yellow fur with spikes of electricity radiating off its body. It can shoot off bolts of lightning from its mane as an attack. These attacks have been known to cause even the most powerful of Pokémon to give in and back down.

Jolteon has amazing speed and special attack stats making it excellent for dishing out those strong special attack moves. It has access to powerful electric moves like Thunder Fang, Discharge, and Thunder. This Pokémon can deal some serious damage. For any trainer looking for a powerful electric-type Pokémon, Jolteon is an excellent choice.

Magnezone

Image: Pokémon TCG Online

Magnezone is an Electric/Steel-type Pokémon. It has a round, robotic body with two large magnets on its sides and a single eye in the center of its forehead. Its electric field creates a powerful magnetic force that can draw in nearby metallic objects. It has incredible special attack and high defense, making it an excellent choice for dealing damage while being able to take some at the same time

Magnezone’s moveset is primarily electrical-based, and it has access to a wide variety of powerful moves, such as Flash Cannon, Discharge, and Zap Cannon. With its excellent defense, impressive power, and ability to magnetize objects, Magnezone is sure to be a force to be reckoned with in Pokémon Scarlet.

Sandy Shocks

Image: Game Freak

Sandy Shocks is an Electric/Ground Pokémon. It’s a robotic Pokémon with three components that resemble tribal versions of Magneton. The top unit has tribal war paint marks, iron filings on its body, and horseshoe magnets corresponding to hair. The bottom units each include a single magnet extended to resemble legs and covered with iron filings on the lower ends.

Sandy Shocks boasts high special attack and speed stats. Its arsenal has powerful electric attacks, like Discharge and Zap Cannon. It also can learn heavy-hitting attacks like Thunder and earthquakes, making it a nightmare against other electric-type Pokémon.

Iron Thorns

Image: Game Freak

Iron Thorns is a Rock/Electric Pokémon that resembles a metal Tyranitar. It is covered in green metallic armor plating on its torso and limbs. It has black claws, a lower jaw, sections of its belly, and a tail tip. A portion of its body and legs appear transparent, showing a bright green substance.

Iron Thorns has incredible attack and defense making it hard to take down. It also has access to power electric and rock-type attacks. These attacks include Wild Charge and Stone Edge. It can also learn Thunder Giga Impact allowing it to dish out crazy amounts of damage. Iron Thorns is a Pokémon you do not want to miss out on.

Iron Hands

Image: Game Freak

Iron Hands is an Electric/Fighting-type Pokémon from the game Pokémon Scarlet. It has a rugged, iron-plated body and looks like an armored knight with floating massive fists. Its power lies in its incredible strength and powerful electric attacks.

Its most powerful move is Focus Punch, which can deal massive damage to opponents with a single strike. Iron Hands is a powerful Pokémon, making it a formidable opponent in battle. With its powerful moves and resilient body, Iron Hands will surely be a great addition to any team.

Miraidon

Image: The Pokémon Company

Miraidon is a gigantic reptile robotic Electric/Dragon Pokémon. It is the legendary Pokémon on the Pokémon Violet cover art. Most of its body is violet, although its face, claws, abdomen, and tail are gray. There are also light blue embellishments on its shoulders and legs, which, when folded, mimic jet engines and let it float in the air.

It can access powerful dragon and electric attacks like Thunder and Outrage. In addition, it can learn powerful attacks like Draco Meteor, Hyper Beam, and Overheat. It’s a Pokémon that you want on your team.