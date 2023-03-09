Best Ho-Oh Moveset in Pokemon GO

Image: Niantic, Inc.

Ho-oh, a flying and fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, is one of the best you can have in your party. Ho-Oh is considered a top-notch Pokemon due to the many types it is resistant to, resulting in Ho-oh taking minimum damage when in a battle. But what are the best move-sets for Ho-oh? Numerous combinations will result in high damage output, but one particular set of moves makes this Pokemon stand out. This guide has that moveset.

Top Ho-Oh Moveset in Pokemon GO

Regarding a Pokemon like Ho-oh, your primary focus should be inflicting as much damage as possible in both PVP and PVE. After looking at a whole list of Ho-oh movesets, we have determined that the bullet points below make up for the highest damage output.

Incinerate

Brave Bird

Incinerate is our pick for the quick move for Ho-oh because it deals upwards of 29 damage and generates 20 energy. This move is strong against a whole list of Pokemon types, including Bug, Steel, Ice, and Grass. This makes it easy to take out a large number of Pokemon you encounter in and out of PVP.

Next, you have Brave Bird, which is considered a main move. This main move deals a whopping 130 damage and is strong against Fighting, Grass, and Bug-type Pokemon.

With the damage your Ho-oh will be putting out, you only need to focus a little on defense, considering enemy Pokemon will fall quickly. It is important to remember that Ho-oh is weak against Rock, Water, and Electric, but considering its resistances outweigh its weaknesses, there is little you have to worry about.

Knowing the counters of other Pokemon can help you out when you find yourself in a fight with them. There are tough ones out there in the Pokemon GO game, such as Incarnate Tornadus, Mega Medicham, and the popular Mega Charizard.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023