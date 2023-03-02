Can you Get Shiny Tornadus Incarnate Forme in Pokemon GO? – Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although catching a legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO is a feat in itself, finding a shiny variation is something many collectors aim to do whenever a new addition is placed in the spotlight, so it’s no surprise that Incarnate Form Tornadus is receiving the same treatment and players are questioning whether or not it’s possible to encounter and catch a shiny version alongside the standard.

Even though shiny Pokemon offer no physical advantage in battle and gameplay, there’s a good reason players will try desperately to track them down, and that’s due to the difference in appearance to their standard form — regardless of how subtle that may be. So, if you want to see if you can add a shiny Incarnate Form Tornadus to your party, read on to discover whether or not you can catch a shiny in Pokemon GO.

Can Incarnate Form Tornadus be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Fortunately, players have a slim chance of encountering a shiny Incarnate Form Tornadus within the game, but the odds are incredibly low. Since the Pokemon can only be faced through Tier 5 raids, you’ll have to be actively participating to get a chance at finding a shiny, rather than chancing wild encounters like you can with standard Pokemon.

In addition, shiny Incarnate Form Tornadus isn’t an apparent shiny variation either, so you’ll have to know what you’re looking for to identify a difference. While the standard spawn has a purple tail and markings on the body, the shiny equivalent changes the tail and markings to a dark blue. This is the only difference between both spawns, so it can be a fairly challenging one to spot.

However, if you are stuck on whether or not the Pokemon you are face-to-face with is shiny, look at the name tag of the species when in the catching screen. If the Pokemon is shiny, a small circle with three sparkles will signify a difference. In addition, entering the catching screen with a shiny Pokemon will trigger a sparkle animation to give you another hint.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023