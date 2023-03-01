All Pokemon GO Plus+ Pre-Order Bonuses Listed

Image: Niantic

If you’re looking to catch ’em all in Pokemon GO, or catch some Z’s in Pokemon Sleep, there is a good chance that you’ll need the Pokemon GO Plus +. There are some pre-order bonuses for those adopting the tech early, so let’s find out how much it costs, and what you’ll get as a special bonus for ordering early, and let’s find out if this particular accessory is going to be the one that finally has you dropping that auto catcher for something a bit more official.

What Is The Pokemon Plus + & How Much Does It Cost?

While it may have a confusing name, what it can do for players is rather straightforward, giving them the chance to capture more Pokemon while they’re out and about playing their favorite mobile game, or helping track sleep during the night with an upcoming one. But, is it worth the total cost?

Coming in at a hefty $54.99, this will be an accessory for the die-hard fans of the Pokemon franchise, and their mobile entries, that much is for sure. But, is there anything that helps separate this from its older brother, the Pokemon GO Plus? Surprisingly, there are some things that this can do compared to the older and smaller wrist-worn accessory.

The biggest addition to the Pokemon GO Plus + is the ability to use Great Balls and Ulta Balls during encounters, rather than just the standard PokeBalls that Auto Catchers and the standard Pokemon GO Plus utilize. This means you’ll have a better chance to catch as many Pokemon as possible while roaming out and about, never having to take your phone out of your pocket.

If you’re hoping to jump into the action with Pokemon Sleep, this is also going to be a great device for you to have, as it can be used almost as an alarm clock of sorts. You’ll be able to hit the giant button in the middle to end your sleep or start your sleep, so you can track it better than ever before. Oh, and Pikachu will sing you lullabies.

What Do You Get For Preordering The Pokemon GO Plus +?

By preordering the Pokemon GO Plus +, as well as linking it up between Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep, you’ll be eligible to receive the Snorlax with a Nightcap Pokemon in Pokemon GO. While this may not sound like the most enticing deal, the idea of an exclusive Pokemon you can’t get any other way could be the perfect sales pitch for those hoping to collect them all.

This adorable Pokemon may be available for a short period after the initial release, so you may not need to jump on it right away. But, if you’re hoping to get this exclusive Pokemon in your collection, you’ll either need to find a friend that is willing to give theirs up or jump on the purchase of the Pokemon GO Plus +.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023