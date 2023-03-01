Best Incarnate Tornadus Counters in Pokemon GO

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When facing Legendary species in Pokemon GO, you must come prepared with your strongest Pokemon with a type advantage to face the battle. Otherwise, you’ll be walking away empty-handed. Therefore, it’s best to make sure you know the ins and outs of your opposition and their weaknesses to ensure a win, and luckily there are a few Incarnate form Tornadus hosts for you to utilize.

With raids and battles, the more trainers competing alongside you, the more powerful your attacks seem. If you have a group ready to face this powerful Pokemon, be sure to optimize type advantages to access a quick and easy win. Read on to discover which Pokemon you should focus on training up before heading into battle.

How to Counter Incarnate Form Tornadus in Pokemon GO

When it comes to Incarnate for Tornadus, a pure flying type Pokemon, having strong, electric-type Pokemon prepared is your best bet. Pokemon like Raikou, Zapdos, and Electavire offer strength and type advantage, which will massively play in your favor, but if your electric-type Pokemon are slightly thin on the ground, Tornadus is also weak to ice and rock type.

The following list states a variety of species you could take to battle with Tornadus, in addition to those above, which could help to guarantee a win and, in turn, a catch:

Rhyperior

Magnezone

Galarian Darmanitan

Mega Manectric

Mamoswine

Mega Ampharos

Tynantrum

Since Tornadus is a Tier 5 raid boss with a Raid CP of 46044, you should be prepared to take some hefty hits while facing off with one, which is why optimizing your team is so important. Once captured, you’ll notice that Tornadus isn’t a particularly strong Pokemon and has a reasonably sluggish moveset in Leagues or even other raid battles. That said, it’s an important Pokemon to collect if you want to fill out your PokeDex.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023