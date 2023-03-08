Pokémon GO Mega Medicham Raid Guide – Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Mega Medicham makes its debut in the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors event! By participating in a Mega Medicham raid, you’ll gain Mega Energy to evolve your own.
We recommend a party of three to five high-level trainers to defeat Mega Medicham successfully. With the counters listed in this guide, you’ll have no problem taking down this musing mega.
Best Mega Medicham Raid Counters in Pokémon GO
Below are the best counters for Mega Medicham in Pokémon GO.
|Pokémon
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Mega Gengar
|Shadow Claw
|Shadow Ball
|Mega Gardevoir
|Charm
|Dazzling Gleam
|Mega Banette
|Shadow Claw
|Shadowball
|Moltres (Shadow)
|Wing Attack
|Sky Attack
|Mewtwo (Shadow)
|Psycho Cut
|Shadow Ball
|Honchkrow (Shadow)
|Peck
|Sky Attack
|Alakazam
|Psycho Cut
|Shadow Ball
|Mega Pidgeot
|Gust
|Brave Bird
|Gardevoir (Shadow)
|Charm
|Dazzling Gleam
|Ho-Oh (Shadow)
|Hidden Power (Flying)
|Brave Bird
|Banette (Shadow)
|Shadow Claw
|Shadow Ball
|Staraptor (Shadow)
|Gust
|Brave Bird
|Chandelure
|Hex
|Shadow Ball
|Zapdos (Shadow)
|Thunder Shock
|Drill Peck
|Unfezant (Shadow)
|Hex
|Shadow Ball
|Gholdengo
|Hex
|Shadow Ball
Mega Gengar is an especially standout choice here due to its incredible Ghost-type damage and the boost it provides for other Ghost-type attackers. The newly-introduced Gholdengo also performs well in Mega Medicham raids, which can be obtained by connecting Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Mega Medicham Weaknesses and Resistances in Pokémon GO
Mega Medicham is a Fighting– and Psychic-type Pokémon, meaning it is weak to Fairy-, Flying-, and Ghost-type moves in Pokémon GO — which deal 160% damage.
Mega Medicham resists Fighting– and Rock-type moves, which will only deal 62.5% damage.
Can Mega Medicham Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Medicham can be shiny in Pokémon GO when caught from a Mega Medicham raid. As with all Mega Raids, you’ll catch the base form of the Pokémon and gain Mega Energy to Mega Evolve a Pokémon of your choice.
Mega Medicham Moveset
In Mega Raids, Mega Medichamp uses the following moves. The only thing you have to watch out for here is its Fighting-type moves when using pure Dark-type Pokémon.
Fast Moves
- Psycho Cut (Psychic)
- Counter (Fighting)
Charge Moves
- Dynamic Punch (Fighting)
- Ice Punch (Ice)
- Psychic (Psychic)
- Power-Up Punch (Fighting)
If you’re looking to take on Regidrago, who is also making its Pokémon GO debut, check out our Regidrago raid guide to prepare yourself for battle. With an Attack stat like that, you’re going to need it.
- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023