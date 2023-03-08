Pokémon GO Mega Medicham Raid Guide – Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / The Pokémon Company / Niantic

Mega Medicham makes its debut in the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors event! By participating in a Mega Medicham raid, you’ll gain Mega Energy to evolve your own.

We recommend a party of three to five high-level trainers to defeat Mega Medicham successfully. With the counters listed in this guide, you’ll have no problem taking down this musing mega.

Best Mega Medicham Raid Counters in Pokémon GO

Below are the best counters for Mega Medicham in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Mega Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadowball Moltres (Shadow) Wing Attack Sky Attack Mewtwo (Shadow) Psycho Cut Shadow Ball Honchkrow (Shadow) Peck Sky Attack Alakazam Psycho Cut Shadow Ball Mega Pidgeot Gust Brave Bird Gardevoir (Shadow) Charm Dazzling Gleam Ho-Oh (Shadow) Hidden Power (Flying) Brave Bird Banette (Shadow) Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Staraptor (Shadow) Gust Brave Bird Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Zapdos (Shadow) Thunder Shock Drill Peck Unfezant (Shadow) Hex Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar is an especially standout choice here due to its incredible Ghost-type damage and the boost it provides for other Ghost-type attackers. The newly-introduced Gholdengo also performs well in Mega Medicham raids, which can be obtained by connecting Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mega Medicham Weaknesses and Resistances in Pokémon GO

Mega Medicham is a Fighting– and Psychic-type Pokémon, meaning it is weak to Fairy-, Flying-, and Ghost-type moves in Pokémon GO — which deal 160% damage.

Mega Medicham resists Fighting– and Rock-type moves, which will only deal 62.5% damage.

Can Mega Medicham Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / The Pokémon Company / Niantic

Medicham can be shiny in Pokémon GO when caught from a Mega Medicham raid. As with all Mega Raids, you’ll catch the base form of the Pokémon and gain Mega Energy to Mega Evolve a Pokémon of your choice.

Mega Medicham Moveset

In Mega Raids, Mega Medichamp uses the following moves. The only thing you have to watch out for here is its Fighting-type moves when using pure Dark-type Pokémon.

Fast Moves

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

(Psychic) Counter (Fighting)

Charge Moves

Dynamic Punch (Fighting)

(Fighting) Ice Punch (Ice)

(Ice) Psychic (Psychic)

(Psychic) Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

If you’re looking to take on Regidrago, who is also making its Pokémon GO debut, check out our Regidrago raid guide to prepare yourself for battle. With an Attack stat like that, you’re going to need it.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023