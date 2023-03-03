Pokemon GO Festival Of Colors Event – Spawns, Shiny Chances, Raids & More

Image: Niantic

As Rising Heroes starts off with a boom, Pokemon GO fans have plenty to look forward to during the upcoming events. Not only will you have the chance to claim a brand new Pokemon during the Festival Of Colors event, but you’ll also have plenty of exciting Raids and Bonuses to look forward to. Let’s get rid of the winter blues, get into this bright and colorful event that is coming our way rather quickly, and find out what we have to look forward to once it goes live.

Pokemon GO Festival Of Colors Schedule & Bonuses

Starting on March 8 at 10:00am and running until March 14 at 8:00pm Local Time, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to get into the world and discover all of the magical events that will be taking place in your neighborhood. Not only will things be looking much cheerier, now that the snow is going away, but there will also be bursts of color when you approach and spin PokeStops.

Alongside some particularly challenging raids and some new debuts for different Pokemon, you’ll also be able to take advantage of a few different bonuses in the game, including:

Lure Modules last for 3 Hours

Friendship Levels will increase at double speed

If you’ve got a packed friends list, these bonuses could help you push some of your friendships to new heights, and give you more bonuses to take advantage of during Raid battles and through trades.

New Pokemon Debuts & Spawns During Festival Of Colors in Pokemon GO

While battling may be one of the most exciting parts of the Pokemon GO experience, so is the chance to capture some new Pokemon. Within the Raid Circuit, you’ll have the chance to take on Mega Medicham for the first time once this event goes live.

For standard Pokemon, however, you’ll finally have a chance to capture one of the ugliest, yet endearing, Pokemon ever created. That’s right, Bruxish is making their Pokemon GO debut at the start of the Festival of Colors, and there couldn’t be a better time for this particular creature to finally become available.

Alongside these debuts, you can look forward to increased Spawn rates for the following Pokemon:

Paras

Krabby

Koffing

Natu

Wobbuffet

Shuckle

Wingull

Burmy (Plant)

Burmy (Sandy)

Burmy (Trash)

Stunky

Bruxish

Lickitung

Galarian Zigzagoon

Raids During The Festival Of Colors in Pokemon GO

If you’re hoping to showcase your battle skills against some new creatures, make sure to jump into the Raids during the Festival of Colors. A fan-favorite Legendary Pokemon will be making their return for this event, so prepare yourself in advance to take them on.

1-Star Raids during Festival of Colors

Espurr

Rockruff

Mareanie

Bruxish

3-Star Raids during Festival of Colors

Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor

Cryogonal

Druddigon

5-Star Raids during Festival of Colors

Ho-oh

Mega-Raids during Festival of Colors

Mega Medicham

Smeargle Photobombs Return In Festival Of Colors

If you’re a Trainer that loves to take snapshots of their favorite Pokemon, the Festival of Colors is bringing back a fan-favorite Pokemon that may appear during these pictures. If you’re lucky enough to spot when in a Photobomb, which is just a random event that can happen during Snapshots, you may be able to encounter a Smeargle.

Field Research Tasks & Collection Challenge

If you aren’t a big fan of Raids, don’t worry, there will still be plenty of activities for you to partake in. There will be a large list of Field Research Tasks, alongside a Collection Challenge that will put your catching skills to the test when you attempt to gather up all of these Pokemon. As you complete these tasks, you can look forward to encountering these Pokemon as a reward:

Alolan Grimer

Castform (Normal)

Castform (Sunny)

Castform (Rainy)

Castform (Snowy)

Burmy (Sandy)

Burmy (Plant)

Burmy (Trash)

Oricorio (Baile Style)

Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)

Oricorio (Pa’u Style)

Oricorio (Sensu Style)

With all of these exciting events happening, preparing yourself for anything and everything is rather important. While the Pokemon GO Plus + may not be available during this time, you’ll still be able to rely on something like an Auto Catcher to ensure that you’ve captured as many Pokemon as possible during this time. Make sure to keep yourself charged with the best accessories available for Pokemon GO, too!

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023