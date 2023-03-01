Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Event (March 2023) – Pokemon Spawns, Shiny Chances & More

Image: Niantic

If you love Fighting-type Pokemon and want to add as many of them to your team in Pokemon GO, the first event of Rising Heroes may be exactly what you’re looking for. Throwing it back to the earliest generations, this event is focused around Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop, but what do you have to look forward to? Are there increased Shiny odds, or any great bonuses to help you level up your skills? Let’s get to the gym, and find out what the Catch Mastery Event will be throwing our way.

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Event Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re hoping to partake in this adrenaline-soaked adventure, make sure you clear some time out of your day on March 5, 2023, from 10:00am until 8:00pm Local Time. As it is only a single-day event, you’ll need to prepare yourself in advance, so be sure to spend those PokeCoins you’ve earned from defending the gyms in your town on some great new items.

If you’re hoping for some incredible bonuses, you’ll be happy to see what is on offer here. This is going to be a great event for those hoping to level up their Trainer Level to the next step, as you can see from the bonus listed here:

x2 XP for Nice Throws, Great Throws, Excellent Throws, and Curveball Throws.

Can Hitmonlee, Hitmontop & Hitmonchan Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re one of the Pokemon fans that love the idea of a good old Shiny Hunt, events are normally one of the best times to claim Pokemon in this rare form. But, do these monsters even have their Shiny Data added to the game, or will Shiny Hunters find themselves wasting their time and efforts for naught?

You won’t have to be on your best defensive efforts here, as all of these Pokemon have Shiny variants in Pokemon GO. This means that players will have a chance to claim one for their own, alongside an additional bonus of increased Shiny Rates for these special monsters.

For those thinking that they’d like to get out and about a bit more during this event, make sure to throw some 7km Eggs into your Incubators, as there is also an increased chance of hatching a Shiny Torogue during this event.

Timed Research & Field Research Tasks

If you’re a big fan of Hitmontop, there will also be plenty of Field Research Tasks and exclusive Timed Research that will be happening during this event, giving you the chance to encounter up to 40 Hitmontop in total.

With the increased Shiny Odds for this particular monster, there is a better chance than ever before to finally add one to your collection. Not only that, but if you’re lucky enough to claim one with Perfect IV Stats, you’ll have one heck of a fighter on your hands.

If you’re hoping to gather as many of these Fighting-type Pokemon as possible, think about picking up something like an Auto Catcher or the original Pokemon GO Plus. These devices will allow you to capture Pokemon without even needing to take your phone out of your pocket, or if this event doesn’t tickle your fancy, consider picking up the Pokemon GO Plus + once it launches in July for the ultimate Pokemon GO experience.

