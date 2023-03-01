Pokemon GO Season 10: Rising Heroes – New Spawns, Bonuses & More

Image: Niantic

Get ready, Trainer: a new season of Pokemon GO is upon us. As you prepare to capture plenty of new Pokemon that are coming into the world, you’ll also need to be on your guard and prepared to take on two of the newest Elite Raids that are coming into this world. With some new faces and plenty of familiar places, there seems to be something for everyone in Rising Heroes, also known as Season 10. Let’s pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, and get ready to see what’s on the table in the newest season of this popular Mobile collect-a-thon.

Rising Heroes Schedule & Bonuses In Pokemon GO

If you’re ready to get into the action, you’ll need to be prepared and ready to go starting on March 1, 2023, until June 1, 2023, at 10:00am Local Time. During this timeframe, players will also be treated to plenty of exciting bonuses that can change their game for the better, including:

Increased damage when participating in Remote Raids

Team GO Rocket will be at PokeStops more often

Extra Stardust from Team GO Rocket encounters via Balloon or PokeStop

It seems that Pokemon GO developer Niantic may have seen the backlash to its proposed change toward Remote Raids, and may be trying to win back some of those considering leaving their favorite game by increasing the damage done during these Raids. However, only time will tell if they follow through with this new change.

All Spawns During Rising Heroes In Pokemon GO

As you get out into the world, finding new Pokemon is always rather exciting. With the recent addition of Gimmighoul, and the Coin Bag item needed to gather up as many as possible, it may be nice to get back into the swing of things with some standard encounters. Here are all of the Pokemon that you’ll be able to find in the wild during this new season.

Voltorb

Porygon

Togetic

Gardevoir

Purrloin

Trubbish

Elgyem

Manky

Exeggutor

Shuckle

Zorua

Stunfisk

Fomantis

Morelull

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Whismur

Mawile

Aron

Meidicham

Woobat

Psyduck

Slowpoke

Hisuian Qwilfish

Mantine

Lumineon

Frillish

Goomy

Hemisphere Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Depending on where you’re playing, there is a chance that you may encounter some extra, exclusive Pokemon. With a small list of particular monsters available in either the Northern or Southern Hemisphere, players should also be on the lookout for these Pokemon.

Northern Hemisphere Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Skarmory

Swablu

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Deino

Helioptile

Southern Hemisphere Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Larvitar

Scraggy

Alomomola

Stufful

Hatchable Pokemon During Rising Heroes In Pokemon GO

As you get out into the world, make sure to grab some extra Incubators using your PokeCoins. You’ll have plenty of chances to get some extra Pokemon just by getting out and about, so let’s find out which Pokemon are available in the eggs you can receive during this new season.

2km Hatchable Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Bellsprout

Magikarp

Pichu

Igglybuff

Trapinch

Cottonee

Pikipek

Yungoos

Fomantis

Wimpod

5km Hatchable Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Machop

Gligar

Tyrogue

Chingling

Bonsly

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Mareanie

10km Hatchable Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Riolu

Tirtouga

Archen

Axew

Tyrunt

Amaura

Goomy

Rockruff

Togedemaur

Jangmo-o

Adventure Sync Eggs and Pokemon in Pokemon GO

If you’re importing your health data in Pokemon GO using Adventure Sync, you’ll also get a chance to earn some extra Pokemon that aren’t on the standard list. Thankfully, it’s a simple process to start up if you haven’t already, so let’s see who else we can hatch, and from what eggs.

5km Adventure Sync Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Shinx

Cranidos

Shieldon

Happiny

Frillish

10km Adventure Sync Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Dratini

Beldum

Gible

Rockruff

Research Breakthrough In Pokemon GO

It seems that the developers at Niantic are done with single-monster Research Breakthroughs, and have changed the game once again. Players will have the chance to find six different Pokemon after completing Field Research Tasks, with some great opportunities to find some new Shiny Pokemon to add to the collection.

While Shiny Pokemon may not offer any sort of competitive advantage, players still love finding their favorite monsters with a new color scheme. It’s always great to show off your favorite buddy with a new color, especially if you’re hoping to flex on your expansive friends list a bit.

Willow’s Wardrobe – Exclusive Ticket Research In Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to cop some new drip for your avatar in Pokemon GO, who better to steal inspiration from than Professor Willow? Those that have been playing Pokemon GO for a while remember seeing Professor Willow return from the wormholes that were popping up, rocking a fresh new look. Now, you’ll have the chance to steal the look for only $4.99. Let’s see what you get for the price of entry.

Willow’s Wardrobe Rewards in Pokemon GO

Task Detail Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Professor Willow Goggles Catch 20 Pokemon Professor Willow Gloves Catch 30 Pokemon Professor Willow Pants Catch 40 Pokemon Professor Willow Jacket Catch 50 Pokemon Professor Willow Boots Transfer 30 Pokemon x25 Meltan Candy Completion Rewards Encounter with Melmetal, 809 XP, 809 Stardust

What makes this ticket more appealing is the run time, as it will not end until this season comes to a close on June 1, 2023. That means that there is no rush, and the objectives can be completed with ease using something like an Auto Catcher. If you’re hoping for some far-out style, this could be the best way to make it happen.

It seems that there is plenty to do during this new season, so get ready to get into the world and into the action with the best accessories for Pokemon GO to ensure that you never run out of charge in the middle of a battle. No matter if you love the thrill of battle, or just catching as many Pokemon as possible, Season 10 brings plenty to the table this time around.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023