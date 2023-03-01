Pokemon GO March 2023 Research Breakthrough Encounters and Shiny Chances

Image: Niantic

As you prepare to jump into Season 10 of Pokemon GO, there seem to be some new Research Breakthrough Pokemon that are ready to be added to the team. If you are unfamiliar with the premise, Field Research Tasks become available to complete, and once you have completed one for 7 days in a row, you’ll be treated to an encounter with one of these amazing monsters, found by Professor Willow on his journey. Let’s see who is on the docket this month.

Research Breakthrough Schedule For Pokemon GO

Breaking away from the tradition of swapping out a new Pokemon each month, you’ll now have the chance to encounter one of six special Pokemon from March 1 until June 1 at 3:00pm CST. During this timeframe, you’ll need to complete as many Field Research Tasks as possible to ensure you get an ample amount of encounters with these particular Pokemon.

Which Pokemon will you have the chance to encounter after completing enough research? You’ll find the full list below, with those that have a Shiny Version being included in bold:

Parasect

Pinsir

Snorlax

Gible

Furfrou (Natural)

Goomy

While not as exciting as having Galarian Mr. Mime during the Mythical Wishes Research Breakthrough, there are still a fair number of Pokemon available for players to find and capture. Gible is a particular standout, as their final evolution, Garchomp, is an excellent monster to have in your party if you plan on taking on any Raids shortly.

Research Breakthrough Shiny Odds in Pokemon GO

Much like Raid Events, players that are lucky enough to complete these tasks have a higher chance than normal to capture a Shiny Pokemon. During these Research Breakthrough encounters, players will have a 1 in 450 chance of being greeted with a Shiny Pokemon, which isn’t much higher than the standard 1 in 500 chance for wild encounters, but anything helps when trying to gather these special monsters.

While they offer no competitive advantage, players will find that Shiny Pokemon have a unique color scheme that can help them appreciate the designs of these monsters more than ever before. Especially when it comes to Pokemon that may be special to them, players will want to ensure that they’re keeping an eye out for the tell-tale signs of a Shiny Encounter, which are as follows:

Color Change on the Pokemon

Flash of Stars at the beginning of the encounter

An icon next to the name that signals they are Shiny

Alongside all of the Spotlight Hour events taking place in March 2023, it seems that players have a fair bit to look forward to during the start of this new season. With all of the new spawns, Elite Raids making a return, and so much more, it seems that Rising Heros is the Season we have all been waiting for.

