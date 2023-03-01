Pokemon GO March 2023 Spotlight Hour Schedule – Shiny Chances, Perfect IVs & Schedule

Image: Niantic / Attack of the Fanboy

A new month means need Spotlight Hour events are coming to life in Pokemon GO. Every week, you’ll have the chance to get out into the world and capture some exciting Pokemon, each with enhanced spawn rates. As you make your way throughout your neighborhood, you may also have the opportunity to snag some excellent new Shiny Pokemon, if they have their data in the game. Let’s get into the details of who you’ll see this month, alongside all of the information you’ll need to know about your new favorite Pokemon!

Pokemon GO: March 2023 Spotlight Hour Schedule & Pokemon

As the month kicks off, get ready to set some time aside from your busy schedule from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Local Time if you’re eager to get your hands on these adorable little creatures. The Alolan starter trio seems to be getting some extra love this month, as they’ll be the main focus aside from Eevee. If you’re ready to jump into the adventure, here is when you’ll find them in their respective Spotlight Hours:

Eevee – March 7

Rowlet – March 14

Litten – March 21

Popplio – March 28

Alongside each of them having enhanced Spawn Rates, another thing that makes Spotlight Hour so appealing to fans of Pokemon GO is the fact that there are always extra Bonuses to entice players to capture as many Pokemon as possible. Here are all of the bonuses that players can expect to redeem during this event:

Eevee – x2 Transfer Candy

Rowlet – x2 Evolution XP

Litten – x2 Catch Stardust

Popplio – x2 Catch XP

Can Eevee Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Eevee is one of the most beloved First Generation Pokemon on the market, only sharing their icon status with the company’s mascot, Pikachu. It’s understandable to want to get your hands on one of these in their Shiny Form, especially since they are just so adorable, so you’ll be happy to know that Eevee can be Shiny in Pokemon GO! Just keep your eyes peeled for a pale brown color when starting the encounter, alongside a flash of stars and an icon next to their name.

With so many different evolution possibilities, players can stack their whole team to the brim with Eevee and their evolutions if they wish to do so. They’re a great buddy to have in the game, so make sure you clear some inventory space to ensure you’ll have enough room to catch them all!

Eevee Perfect IV Stats, Vulnerabilities, and Resistances

While Eevee isn’t the most competitive battler, they’re a great companion Pokemon who can also hold their own in some of the lower-ranked battles, especially because they only have one proper weakness.

Eevee Resistances – 39% Damage Taken

Ghost

Eevee Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Fighting

If you’re lucky enough to claim one with Perfect IV Stats, you’ll find that this Pokemon has some great potential, especially if you are planning on putting them through their Evolutionary Tree.

Eevee Perfect IV Stats

Max CP: 1,071

Max HP: 127

Attack: 104

Defense: 114

Stamina: 146

Can Litten Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Now that the Alolan Starter Trio is getting the attention they deserve, you may be hoping that you’ll be able to flip the script and get your hands on the all-white version of Litten, the adorable kitten starter. Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, there is no shiny data in Pokemon GO, meaning that Litten cannot be found as a Shiny Pokemon in this world.

However, don’t fret, as this monster grows up to be one of the most powerful creatures in the game, so even if you can’t get your hands on a Shiny version of this particular Pokemon, you’ll still have a champion in the making on your team.

Litten Perfect IV Stats, Vulnerabilities, and Resistances

Much like Eevee before us, Litten on their own is not going to be the most battle-ready monster that players can get. However, with a fair spread of base stats, you’ll be able to have a monster worthy of your team in no time, especially once you have put them through their full evolution tree. A great Fire-type monster to have on your person at all times.

Litten Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Bug

Steel

Fire

Grass

Ice

Fairy

Litten Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Ground

Rock

Water

If you’re lucky enough to claim one with Perfect IV Stats, you’ll find that this Pokemon has some great potential, especially if you are planning on putting them through their Evolutionary Tree.

Litten Perfect IV Stats

Max CP: 1,035

Max HP: 113

Attack: 128

Defense: 79

Stamina: 128

Can Rowlet Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Up next on the plate is Rowlet, the adorable little owl that took the world by storm when they were introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon. With the Alolan Starters, there seems to be an unfortunate trend happening within the world of Pokemon GO, because we have another Pokemon that does not have a Shiny Version in Pokemon GO. As the season progresses, there may be a chance that they do become available, so let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Thankfully, not all is lost. Much like Litten above, Rowlet has an excellent evolutionary tree that can give players a great Grass-type Pokemon to keep on their team. Not only that, but they’re just so cute, and wouldn’t be a bad buddy to keep on your avatar at all times.

Rowlet Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Fighting

Water

Grass – 39% Damage Taken

Ground – 24% Damage Taken

Rowlet Vulnerabilities – 1

Ice – 256% Damage Taken

Flying

Poison

Rock

Fire

If you’re lucky enough to claim one with Perfect IV Stats, you’ll find that this Pokemon has some great potential, especially if you are planning on putting them through their Evolutionary Tree.

Rowlet Perfect IV Stats

Max CP: 1,058

Max HP: 145

Attack: 102

Defense: 99

Stamina: 169

Can Popplio Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Our final Pokemon for this Spotlight Hour event is Popplio, the silly clown seal that brought joy to plenty around the world when it was unveiled. Plenty of folks love this adorable water type and would love to have a Shiny version. Unfortunately, much like the previous two Alolan Starters, Popplio does not have a Shiny version in Pokemon GO.

Just like its other starter buddies, however, Popplio is a competent battler, especially as they make their way through the evolutionary line. Finding one with Perfect IVs could seal the deal for this adorable little sea creature, making them more powerful than ever before.

Popplio Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Steel

Fire

Water

Ice

Popplio Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Grass

Electric

If you’re lucky enough to claim one with Perfect IV Stats, you’ll find that this Pokemon has some great potential, especially if you are planning on putting them through their Evolutionary Tree.

Popplio Perfect IV Stats

Max CP: 1,129

Max HP: 120

Attack: 120

Defense: 103

Stamina: 137

Now that you’re ready to get out into the world for Spotlight Hour, make sure that you’ve prepared yourself fully by getting your hands on some of the best Pokemon GO accessories available on the market. You’ll need to ensure that your phone isn’t dying out before your fun does, and these amazing items can help keep you in the game for longer than ever before!

