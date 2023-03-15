Best in Slot Gear for Restoration Shaman in WoW Dragonflight

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

When it comes to making your class as strong as possible in World of Warcraft, there are a few things you can do. You will always want to follow the trend of meta talents and builds but those are rendered powerless if you don’t have the right gear on. A healer can’t do anything if they have the wrong gear on. Let’s go over the best gear you can wear for Restoration Shaman in World of Warcraft.

Best Gear to Wear for Restoration Shaman in WoW Dragonflight

If you are looking for the best gear possible you can get on your Shaman, then you will want to begin hitting up the Vault of the Incarnates raid for the Shaman set.

This set is some of the best armor you can get for Shaman since it features the stat lineup you want to use and some special set bonuses specifically for the Shaman class.

Wearing two pieces of the set will increase your critical strike chance by 10% while your Healing Stream Totem or your Cloudburst Totem is active. If you managed to wear four pieces of the set at once you will also increase your critical strike effectiveness from 200% to 215%.

For your trinkets, both the Broodkeeper’s Promise and the Whispering Incarnate Icon from the Vault of the Incarnates raid are some of the best trinkets you can get. You can also use the Alacritous Alchemist Stone from the Alchemy profession if you are unable to get the raid trinkets.

Best Stats to Focus on For Shaman in WoW Dragonflight

If you can’t manage to get your hands on a set of Shaman raid gear, the next best gear you can get will vary depending on the stats it has. For shamans in particular, you will want to go for gear that has high Versatility and Mastery.

If you are unable to get those stats, you can also look into getting high Critical Strike and Haste. These are secondary stats for your healing but still can be quite effective.

While you will always want to wear the highest item level gear you can regardless of the stats. Beyond that, you will want to look for Versatility and Critical Strike over any other stat. One of these stats will also pair with Haste and Mastery which are interchangeable depending on the content you are running.

No matter what gear you settle on, just make sure that it has Intellect as the primary stat on it since that is what Shaman benefits from the most. The same can also be said for Mage gear, although the minor stats you want for that gear will vary.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023