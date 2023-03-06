Best Frost Mage Talents and Build Guide for World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.0.7

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Blizzard Entertainment

The Frost Mage is an excellent Mage Specialization in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, with incredible damage against single-target foes and groups of enemies. From spells such as Ice Block, which keeps the caster nice and protected inside a block of ice to Ice Barrier, which protects the user with, well, ice — the Frost Mage has fantastic survivability, which is something well appreciated as a cloth user.

This guide contains the best Talents for Frost Mages in Raids and Mythic+ Dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as well as the best stat build to maximize your damage. Very cool.

Best Frost Mage Raid Build in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Hailstones and Thermal Void are your most important Talents as a Frost Mage in Dragonflight Raids, aiding your Icicle generation and Icy Veins duration, respectively.

Freezing Winds, Slick Ice, Deep Shatter, and Snap Freeze all increase your single-target output. Frozen Touch and Deep Shatter can be swapped with Ice Caller and Freezing Rain for fights that call for cleave damage.

Mage Tree

Top Row

Ice Barrier

Ice Block

Overflowing Energy

Invisibility

Spellsteal

Tempest Barrier (Rank 2)

Incantation of Switness (Rank 2)

Remove Curse

Mirror Image

Rune of Power

Alter Time

Middle Row

Quick Witted

Master of Time

Shimmer

Blast Wave

Tome of Rhonin

Tome of Antonidas

Volatile Detonation

Energized Barriers

Bottom Row

Frigid Winds (Rank 2)

Flow of Time (Rank 2)

Temporal Velocity (Rank 2(

Ice Ward

Greater Invisibility

Dragon’s Breath

Shifting Power

Temporal Warp

Frost Tree

Top Row

Ice Lance

Frozen Orb

Blizzard

Fingers of Frost

Flurry

Shatter

Brain Freeze

Everlasting Frost

Cold Snap

Piercing Cold

Middle Row

Perpetual Winter

Lonely Winter

Bone Chilling

Frozen Touch

Wintertide (Rank 2)

Flash Freeze

Deep Shatter (Rank 1)

Icy Veins

Splintering Cold

Bottom Row

Icy Propulsion

Splitting Ice

Snap Freeze

Slick Ice

Chain Reaction

Hailstones (Rank 2)

Freezing Winds

Thermal Void

Best Frost Mage Mythic+ Build in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

This Mythic+ build is largely similar to the Frost Mage Raid build found above, with a few tweaks to prioritize AoE damage while still keeping strong single-target DPS.

Lonely Winter can be swapped with Summon Water Elemental for dungeons or higher difficulties that need heavy crowd control.

Mage Tree

Top Row

Ice Barrier

Ice Block

Overflowing Energy

Invisibility

Spellsteal

Tempest Barrier (Rank 2)

Incantation of Swiftness (Rank 2)

Remove Curse

Mirror Image

Rune of Power

Alter Time

Middle Row

Quick Witted

Master of Time

Shimmer

Blast Wave

Tome of Rhonin

Tome of Antonidas

Volatile Detonation

Bottom Row

Energized Barriers

Frigid Winds (Rank 2)

Flow of Time (Rank 2)

Temporal Velocity (Rank 2)

Ice Ward

Greater Invisibility

Dragon’s Breath

Shifting Power

Temporal Warp

Frost Tree

Top Row

Ice Lance

Frozen Orb

Blizzard

Fingers of Frost

Flurry

Shatter

Brain Freeze

Everlasting Frost

Cold Snap

Piercing Cold

Middle Row

Perpetual Winter

Lonely Winter

Bone Chilling

Frozen Touch

Wintertide

Flash Freeze

Deep Shatter (Rank 1)

Icy Veins

Splintering Cold (Rank 2)

Bottom Row

Icy Propulsion

Splitting Ice

Snap Freeze

Slick Ice

Chain Reaction

Hailstones (Rank 2)

Freezing Winds

Thermal Void

Frost Mage Stat Priority in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Intellect

Mastery (if specced Hailstones )

(if specced ) Critical Strike (to 30%)

(to 30%) Haste

Versatility

Critical Strike (>33.34%)

Intellect is the most important stat as a Frost Mage and as a Mage in general. This is your Primary Stat and increases your spell power and overall damage.

The best secondary stats for Frost Mages in Dragonflight can alter drastically with each piece of gear. We highly recommend that you use a tool such as SimulationCraft to figure out your personal stat priority.

Don’t forget that you can easily get your icy hands on some cool Tier Set Gear using the Revival Catalyst every week, which you can learn how to use by reading our guide.

