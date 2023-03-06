Best Frost Mage Talents and Build Guide for World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.0.7

The Frost Mage is an excellent Mage Specialization in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, with incredible damage against single-target foes and groups of enemies. From spells such as Ice Block, which keeps the caster nice and protected inside a block of ice to Ice Barrier, which protects the user with, well, ice — the Frost Mage has fantastic survivability, which is something well appreciated as a cloth user.
This guide contains the best Talents for Frost Mages in Raids and Mythic+ Dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as well as the best stat build to maximize your damage. Very cool.
Best Frost Mage Raid Build in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
Hailstones and Thermal Void are your most important Talents as a Frost Mage in Dragonflight Raids, aiding your Icicle generation and Icy Veins duration, respectively.
Freezing Winds, Slick Ice, Deep Shatter, and Snap Freeze all increase your single-target output. Frozen Touch and Deep Shatter can be swapped with Ice Caller and Freezing Rain for fights that call for cleave damage.
Mage Tree
Top Row
- Ice Barrier
- Ice Block
- Overflowing Energy
- Invisibility
- Spellsteal
- Tempest Barrier (Rank 2)
- Incantation of Switness (Rank 2)
- Remove Curse
- Mirror Image
- Rune of Power
- Alter Time
Middle Row
- Quick Witted
- Master of Time
- Shimmer
- Blast Wave
- Tome of Rhonin
- Tome of Antonidas
- Volatile Detonation
- Energized Barriers
Bottom Row
- Frigid Winds (Rank 2)
- Flow of Time (Rank 2)
- Temporal Velocity (Rank 2(
- Ice Ward
- Greater Invisibility
- Dragon’s Breath
- Shifting Power
- Temporal Warp
Frost Tree
Top Row
- Ice Lance
- Frozen Orb
- Blizzard
- Fingers of Frost
- Flurry
- Shatter
- Brain Freeze
- Everlasting Frost
- Cold Snap
- Piercing Cold
Middle Row
- Perpetual Winter
- Lonely Winter
- Bone Chilling
- Frozen Touch
- Wintertide (Rank 2)
- Flash Freeze
- Deep Shatter (Rank 1)
- Icy Veins
- Splintering Cold
Bottom Row
- Icy Propulsion
- Splitting Ice
- Snap Freeze
- Slick Ice
- Chain Reaction
- Hailstones (Rank 2)
- Freezing Winds
- Thermal Void
Best Frost Mage Mythic+ Build in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
This Mythic+ build is largely similar to the Frost Mage Raid build found above, with a few tweaks to prioritize AoE damage while still keeping strong single-target DPS.
Lonely Winter can be swapped with Summon Water Elemental for dungeons or higher difficulties that need heavy crowd control.
Mage Tree
Top Row
- Ice Barrier
- Ice Block
- Overflowing Energy
- Invisibility
- Spellsteal
- Tempest Barrier (Rank 2)
- Incantation of Swiftness (Rank 2)
- Remove Curse
- Mirror Image
- Rune of Power
- Alter Time
Middle Row
- Quick Witted
- Master of Time
- Shimmer
- Blast Wave
- Tome of Rhonin
- Tome of Antonidas
- Volatile Detonation
Bottom Row
- Energized Barriers
- Frigid Winds (Rank 2)
- Flow of Time (Rank 2)
- Temporal Velocity (Rank 2)
- Ice Ward
- Greater Invisibility
- Dragon’s Breath
- Shifting Power
- Temporal Warp
Frost Tree
Top Row
- Ice Lance
- Frozen Orb
- Blizzard
- Fingers of Frost
- Flurry
- Shatter
- Brain Freeze
- Everlasting Frost
- Cold Snap
- Piercing Cold
Middle Row
- Perpetual Winter
- Lonely Winter
- Bone Chilling
- Frozen Touch
- Wintertide
- Flash Freeze
- Deep Shatter (Rank 1)
- Icy Veins
- Splintering Cold (Rank 2)
Bottom Row
- Icy Propulsion
- Splitting Ice
- Snap Freeze
- Slick Ice
- Chain Reaction
- Hailstones (Rank 2)
- Freezing Winds
- Thermal Void
Frost Mage Stat Priority in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
- Intellect
- Mastery (if specced Hailstones)
- Critical Strike (to 30%)
- Haste
- Versatility
- Critical Strike (>33.34%)
Intellect is the most important stat as a Frost Mage and as a Mage in general. This is your Primary Stat and increases your spell power and overall damage.
The best secondary stats for Frost Mages in Dragonflight can alter drastically with each piece of gear. We highly recommend that you use a tool such as SimulationCraft to figure out your personal stat priority.
Don’t forget that you can easily get your icy hands on some cool Tier Set Gear using the Revival Catalyst every week, which you can learn how to use by reading our guide.
- This article was updated on March 5th, 2023