The Easiest M+ Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

Image: Activision-Blizzard

M+ dungeons, mostly known as Mythic+ dungeons, in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight are either an absolute pain to get through or will be a breeze. This depends on which of the eight dungeons you plan on tackling, as each has its difficulty level. If you are looking for the most straightforward Mythic+ dungeons, we have you covered with the dungeons that will give you little trouble.

Easiest Mystic+ Dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Below we have gone over our top picks for the easiest Mythic+ dungeons and avoided the harder ones, such as the miserable Azur Vault. These are considered on the easier side due to the enemy packs you will come across, along with the bosses as well. This guide will go from easy to easiest.

Halls of Valor

Halls of Valor was not always considered an easy dungeon, but it fits the criteria due to a recent patch. The enemy pack’s health pool is on the lower end compared to other dungeons you will encounter, and the fact that you can skip some of them if you play it smart is a huge bonus.

It is recommended for a player to have the ability to go invisible to deal with the most challenging part of the dungeon, Fenryr, considering he likes to leap around, causing a bleed. A little preparation check as well for the boss, Hyrja, before tackling this dungeon should have you completing it in around 35 minutes.

Related:How to get Valor and Upgrade Mythic+ Dungeon Gear in WoW Dragonflight

Temple of the Jade Serpent

This can be a straightforward dungeon if you bring in the right players who know what they are doing and have the right gear equipped. If you aren’t prepared, the enemy packs pulls some severe damage, so you should have healer abilities ready.

This dungeon is so easy because it holds two of the most simple bosses in the game, Wise Mari and Lorewalker Stonestep. This small dungeon can be completed in about 30 minutes and even faster if you have your group slit up, which is allowed here.

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds

This is unanimously agreed upon to be the easiest Mythic+ dungeon in Dragonflight. With only four bosses, each not packing a considerable punch, DPS players can focus on draining the boss’s health bar and not having to overthink cooldowns.

It would be best if you still were prepared to take on some hard-hitting abilities from packs of enemies. These include the Shadow mend ability by Bone-Mender and Void bolt by the Exhumers. But playing at your weakest and not thinking too hard is still enough to get you through this dungeon quickly.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023